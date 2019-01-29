

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the pharma/biotech stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)



Zomedica is a development-stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company.



Lost 15.87% to close Monday's (Jan.28) trading at $0.90.



News: No news



2. Curis Inc. (CRIS)



Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.



Lost 11.02% to close Monday's trading at $1.13.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase I trial of CA-170 in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas in the U.S. is underway. Initial efficacy data in this study is expected in the second half of 2019. -- A phase II trial of CA-170 is ongoing in India. This study is being conducted by its partner Aurigene. -- A phase I trial of CA-4948 in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma is also underway.



3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)



Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.



Lost 10.96% to close Monday's trading at $5.20.



News: No news



Pipeline & Near-term Catalyst:



The Company's lead product candidate is AD04, a genetically targeted therapeutic agent, for the treatment of alcohol use disorder, and opioid use disorder.



In a phase IIb trial, AD04 showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking in patients with alcohol use disorder.



A phase III clinical trial of AD04 for the potential treatment of alcohol use disorder in subjects with certain target genotypes is expected to commence in 2019.



4. Equillium Inc. (EQ)



Lost 10.64% to close Monday's trading at $8.82.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On October 12, 2018, the Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market, offering its shares at a price of $14.00 each.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead drug candidate is EQ001 with the potential for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD), chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), severe asthma and at least one additional indication.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initiate a phase Ib/II clinical trial of EQ001 in patients with aGVHD, dubbed EQUATE, in early 2019. -- Initiate a phase II clinical trial of EQ001 in patients with cGVHD in the first half of 2019. -- Initiate a proof-of-concept clinical trial of EQ001 in severe asthma in the first half of 2019. -- Select the fourth indication for EQ001 in the first half of 2019.



5. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)



Organogenesis is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine market.



Lost 10.44% to close Monday's trading at $14.33.



News: No news



Upcoming event:



A Webinar titled, 'Chronic Wounds and Biofilms: Advancing Assessment and Treatment,' Featuring Dr. Gregory Schultz, will be sponsored by the Company on January 30, 2019.



