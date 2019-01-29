Vymo Succeeds in Zurich Innovation World Championship, Now Deploying for Zurich Indonesia

BENGALURU, India and JAKARTA, Indonesia, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AI-enabled Mobile Personal Assistant expected to lend greater visibility and control on the sales process

Today, Vymo, a Gartner-recognized Sales AI company announced that it has been deployed as the sales productivity solution of choice for Zurich Topas Life, part of Zurich Group, an insurance service provider that serves customers in local and global markets. Zurich Topas Life runs a life insurance business in Indonesia through a multi-distribution strategy and provides a variety of products to serve various customer segments.

Vymo was selected after it won the Zurich Innovation World Championship earlier this year. The Championship focuses on start-ups with established products or services, and provide the winners with the opportunity to apply their solutions for Zurich in selected countries. The competition is a step further in Zurich's aim to transform the insurance industry. Vymo entered the competition in Indonesia and emerged as winners of the APAC regional round. It is now on its way to the World Championship on 29th and 30th of January, 2019.

Vymo is deployed to plan customer interactions and track KRA of sales agents. It can automatically detect sales activities and prompt 'next best actions', and report efficiency metrics on leads and activities to leadership. Vymo was deployed in less than four weeks and is expected to scale across Agency, Bancassurance, and Brokerage channels.

Why Zurich Indonesia chose Vymo

Speaking on the engagement, Budi Darmawan, Chief of Distribution PT Zurich Topas Life , said "Zurich aims to accelerate the transformation of its business model and Zurich Innovation World Championship gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to drive the transformation of the insurance industry. We see Vymo as a solution to our sales team and able to improve our productivity. We have started 50 premier agents on Vymo and I'm very positive of the adoption and increase in sales productivity using this technology. In the coming months, we are looking forward to onboard up to 700 premier agents."

Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo, says, "We are really excited to partner with Zurich Indonesia. Vymo set the industry standard with high-end user adoption, ease-of-use, functional depth, and overall ROI of sales solutions. This partnership validates our approach further reinforces our commitment to the region."

About Vymo

Vymo is an Intelligent Personal Assistant for Sales. Vymo has been deployed in 35+ large enterprises across the World and is deeply entrenched in the BFSI sector with over 75,000 users in organizations like AXA, Aegon, Allianz, Dubai Islamic Bank, Generali, HDFC Bank, VP Bank, and Zurich. Vymo is recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales.

About Zurich

Established in 1872, Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is an insurance service provider that serves customers in local and global markets. With around 53,000 employees, Zurich provides insurance services and services, including general insurance and life insurance, in more than 210 countries and regions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Zurich customers include individuals, small and medium businesses, large companies, and also multinational companies.

In Indonesia, Zurich has 2 business entities which are part of Zurich Insurance Group. PT Zurich Topas Life (ZTL) for the life insurance business and PT Zurich Insurance Indonesia (ZII) for the general insurance business. ZII was established in 1991 as a general insurance company for companies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. ZTL and ZII are used by the Financial Services Authority.

Related links

Website - www.getvymo.com

Watch Vymo in action - video

Vymo Case Studies - video

Download logo - link.

Contact:

Anurag Srivastava, VP-APAC

anurag@getvymo.com

+65-91472172

