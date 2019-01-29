Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Ventures Announces Results of the Phase III Core Drilling Program on its Zeus Lithium Project, Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTC PINK: NRVTF has completed the drilling of 15 core holes in Clayton Valley for its Phase III drilling program. All but three holes reached their targeted depth of 100 feet (30.5 meters). The average hole depth was 29.2 meters, and a total of 437.4 meters were drilled. The holes were limited to depths of 30.5 meters with the idea of deepening the more encouraging ones at a later date. Preliminary indications are that the the favorable lithium clay horizon continues to the northwest and south of the previously drilled areas (see figure 1 below), and that Noram will want to deepen most of the Phase III holes. Initial results of the drill hole assays are given in Table 1.

TABLE 1 PHASE III DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS From To Interval Interval Li Drill Hole (ft) (ft) (ft) (m) (ppm) CVZ-45 0 100 100 30.5 1104 CVZ-47 15 100 85 25.9 1092 CVZ-48 0 80 80 24.4 1002 CVZ-50 10 60 50 15.2 1064 CVZ-51 2 100 98 29.9 1099 CVZ-52 0 95 95 29.0 1112 CVZ-53 9.5 100 90.5 27.6 1043

The drilling was accomplished using a BQ wireline rig between November 17 and December 12, 2018. All of the core holes were vertical. The core was split on-site and sent to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for analysis using a four acid digestion and MS-ICP analyzers. Table 2 lists the coordinates and depths of each hole.

Table 2 PHASE III DRILLING Drill Hole Location Data Collar Easting Northing Elevation Depth Drill Hole (UTM) (UTM) (m) (m) CVZ-45 455144.0 4180957.1 1345.5 30.5 CVZ-46 454947.4 4181349.6 1332.4 30.5 CVZ-47 454428.1 4181371.2 1325.4 30.5 CVZ-48 453981.5 4181251.7 1313.1 30.5 CVZ-49R 453831.7 4180875.7 1323.4 18.3 CVZ-50 454402.5 4180920.2 1337.4 30.5 CVZ-51 455248.7 4179668.0 1366.3 30.5 CVZ-52 455350.8 4180166.6 1357.7 29.0 CVZ-53 455920.8 4180129.3 1378.5 30.5 CVZ-54 454168.0 4181660.0 1325.0 30.5 CVZ-55 455253.2 4181703.6 1331.2 30.5 CVZ-56 454900.7 4181773.9 1325.5 30.5 CVZ-57 455527.3 4181474.1 1342.9 30.5 CVZ-58 456135.0 4181376.1 1363.1 30.5 CVZ-59 455908.6 4181869.3 1346.4 24.4 Average 29.2 Total 437.4

Figure 1. Location map showing the proximity of Noram's Zeus claim block in relation to the Albemarle facilities which have been producing lithium continuously for more than 50 years.

Figure 2. Sketch map of the Zeus lithium clay property lode claims in eastern Clayton Valley, Nevada. Phase III drill holes are labeled without CVZ prefixes to the right of the drill collars, and the average lithium content for the entire drill hole is given in italics above each drill collar; see Tables 1 and 2. The area in green highlights Phase II drill holes with potential to average >1000 ppm lithium to depths of ~30 meters. The area in red is the outline for the initial NI43-101 inferred resource of 17 million tonnes with a grade of 1060 ppm lithium (Peek and Spanjers, 2018). The Phase II drill program deepened nine of the drill holes within the red area from ~30 feet to ~100 meters average, and these results were announced August 13, 2018.

With the completion of the Phase III drilling, Noram has now drill tested approximately one third of the aerial extent of its nearly 12 square kilometer Zeus claim block. Significant potential remains at depth and to the east and south of the current drilling. An updated NI 43-101 resource estimate which incorporates all of the Phase II and Phase III drilling thus far completed is in progress.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

