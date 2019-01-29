Alligator Bioscience publishes clinical phase I data for ADC-1013 in the International Journal of Cancer

First-in-human study with intratumoral administration of a CD40 agonistic antibody, ADC-1013, in advanced solid malignancies

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), announces the publication of the results from a clinical phase I first-in-human study of the CD40 agonistic antibody ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107). The top line data from this study was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in November 2017.

The results show that the agonistic anti-CD40 antibody ADC-1013 is safe and tolerated at clinically relevant dose levels. Furthermore, the pharmacodynamic effects and the preclinical data support the further clinical development of ADC-1013 against cancer and demonstrate the potential of ADC-1013 as a combination therapy with PD-1 targeted therapies.

Journal: International Journal of Cancer, https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.32141

Authors: Sandra M. M. Irenaeus, Dorte Nielsen, Peter Ellmark, Jeffrey Yachnin, Adnan Deronic, Anneli Nilsson, Per Norlén, Niina Veitonmäki, Camilla S. Wennersten and Gustav J. Ullenhag.

A second phase I study assessing the safety and tolerability of intravenously administered ADC-1013 is ongoing with Janssen Biotech Inc. as a sponsor and is not part of the current publication.

About ADC-1013

ADC-1013 is a drug candidate intended for immunotherapy of different types of cancer. Preclinical data have shown that the ADC-1013 antibody effectively activates T-cells, mediated through binding to the co-stimulatory receptor CD40 on dendritic cells. The increased T-cell activation enables the immune system to attack the cancer. In addition, since some cancer cells express CD40 on the surface, ADC-1013 may act also through a secondary mechanism of action killing cancer cells directly.

In August 2015, Alligator licensed global development rights for ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) to Janssen Biotech, Inc. Currently, Janssen Biotech, Inc. performs a phase I dose-escalation clinical study (ClinicalTrials: NCT02829099) with intravenous administration of ADC-1013.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has 50+ employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

