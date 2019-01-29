Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018 29-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 January 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018 Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 December 2018 and highlights for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 ("the Period"). Financial highlights · NAV total return per share1 for the Period of 1.0% · Dividend per share approved for the Period of 1.6375p · NAV per share of 108.1p (30 September 2018: 108.6p) · NAV of GBP426.6m (30 September 2018: GBP 427.5m) · Net gearing2 of 24.7% loan-to-value (30 September 2018: 20.5%) · Market capitalisation of GBP460.1m (30 September 2018: GBP478.1m) Portfolio highlights · Portfolio value of GBP576.2m (30 September 2018: GBP547.0m) · GBP29.5m3 invested in four property acquisitions · GBP1.1m valuation increase from successful asset management initiatives · GBP1.4m further valuation decreases due to the company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") of Staples and Homebase occurring in the previous quarter · EPRA occupancy4 96.5% (30 September 2018: 96.9%) 1 NAV per share movement including dividends approved for the Period. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by portfolio valuation. 3 Before acquisition costs of GBP1.8m. 4 Estimated rental value ("ERV") of let property divided by total portfolio ERV. Net asset value The unaudited NAV of the Company at 31 December 2018 was GBP426.6m, reflecting approximately 108.1p per share, a decrease of 0.5% since 30 September 2018: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 September 2018 108.6 427.5 Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.0 0.9 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.3 1.1 - Other valuation movements (0.5) (1.8) (0.2) (0.7) Acquisition costs (0.5) (1.8) Net valuation movement (0.7) (2.5) Income earned for the Period 2.5 9.9 Expenses and net finance costs for the (0.7) (2.8) Period Dividends paid5 (1.6) (6.4) NAV at 31 December 2018 108.1 426.6 5 Dividends of 1.6375p per share were paid on shares in issue throughout the Period. During the Period the initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP29.5m (before acquisition costs) diluted NAV per share total return by 0.5p. The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2018 and income for the Period but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.6375p per share for the Period to be paid on 28 February 2019. The Company completed the following investments during the Period: · A mixed-use property in Stratford, East London occupied by Foxton's Estate Agents and The Incorporated Trustees of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God for GBP2.1m, with a net initial yield6 ("NIY") of 6.78% and a weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") of 8.5 years; · A retail park in Evesham occupied by Next, M&S, Boots, Argos and Poundstretcher for GBP14.2m, with a NIY of 6.04% and a WAULT of 6.8 years; · A retail park in Weymouth occupied by B&Q, Halfords and Next for GBP10.8m, with a NIY of 6.97% and a WAULT of 7.8 years; and · A Volkswagen car dealership in Loughborough occupied by Lister Group Limited for GBP2.4m, with a NIY of 6.37% and a WAULT of 9.9 years. 6 Passing rent divided by property valuation plus purchaser's costs. Asset management A continued focus on active asset management including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP1.1m valuation increase in the Period, primarily due to: · Agreeing a new 10 year lease with Next plc for an industrial unit on Eurocentral in Scotland, with annual rent increasing by 10%, which increased the valuation by GBP0.6m; · Extending the lease with MTS Logistics for an industrial unit in Coalville, with annual rent increasing by 30%, which increased valuation by GBP0.4m; and · Letting a unit on a retail park in Carlisle to The Gym Group on a 15 year lease without break, which increased the valuation by GBP0.1m. Further initiatives on other properties currently under review are expected to complete during the current quarter. The portfolio's WAULT increased from 5.6 years at 30 September 2018 to 5.8 years, principally due to the positive impact of acquisitions with an aggregate WAULT of 7.5 years and the agreement of two new long-term leases in the quarter more than offsetting the natural 0.25 of a year's decline due to the passage of time. Property market Commenting on the commercial property market outside London, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager) said: "Over the Period investor demand slowed as we drew closer to the expected 'meaningful vote' on Brexit. The delay to the meaningful vote and current uncertainty over our future relationship with the EU is continuing to have an impact on demand, which appears to be driven more by postponement of investment decisions rather than the fear of fundamental weakness in the UK commercial property market. Most investors are waiting for greater political certainty before settling on their investment strategies for 2019. Notwithstanding the uncertain backdrop of Brexit there are underlying market forces that have had an impact on demand and will be likely to influence returns over the months ahead. "The changing face of retail has perhaps had the most significant impact on the market. There has been a sharp sell-off in those property stocks which are most exposed to retail, particularly shopping centres. Retail property valuations have also reacted, but with few transactions there has been limited market pricing evidence to underwrite the reduced valuations. In a rare move the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") has instructed valuers to be "aware of the potential for significant changes in value" in retail properties and to take notice of "analysis and commentary" as well as market prices. However, simultaneously there has been criticism from some commentators that the Q4 market reaction to retail pricing was perhaps unscientific. Through 2019 we expect to see contrasting performance within retail, supported by Savills Research, which in its 2019 forecast selected retail as one of their two investment picks for the year, but with the qualification that retail must be either prime or dominant in its catchment area. In short, there is little consensus in forecasts for retail with the potential for further polarisation. The challenge for Custodian REIT is to ensure that its retail assets are part of the future retail landscape, in demand by retailers and complementary to on-line retailing. Retailers have yet to strike the perfect balance between physical and on-line retailing, but we expect that retail stores will still form the backbone of many retailers' strategies. "We anticipate that retail warehousing, with low rents per sq ft, 'big box' formats and free parking will be more robust than the High Street. Following in the footsteps of the USA, the UK retail landscape is increasingly polarising, with robust city centre retail in the major conurbations where the experience of retail and leisure together has remained attractive, and resilient out of town retail in smaller towns where convenience and choice are the key attractions. "Industrial and logistics has continued to be property investors' favoured asset class, demonstrating strong rental growth prospects. This has supported further valuation growth through the quarter, with the sector having the lowest initial yields in regional markets. Occupational demand has been strong but more crucially a lack of supply is driving rental growth, particularly for urban logistics units. Perversely, despite the fears in retail markets, over 40% of new letting demand for logistics space has come from retailers as they re-position their property estates and supply chain. Industrial and logistics assets remain a good fit with the Company's strategy, but recent price inflation is limiting the opportunity to acquire properties that meet the investment mandate. However, the strong occupier market has delivered some meaningful asset management opportunities, increasing rents, extending leases and enhancing values. "Investment values have held up well in regional office markets as investors

