Annette Chan: ANVEGLOSA

Lary Cheung & Yi Chan: HEAVEN PLEASE+

Mountain Yam: 112 mountainyam



Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Jan 29, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Three leading Hong Kong fashion designer labels will take part in the Fashion Hong Kong runway show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), at New York Fashion Week February 2019, showcasing Hong Kong's fashion creativity to industry elites and style influencers from the United States and around the world.Launching their Fall/Winter 2019 collections at the runway show on 8 Feb (EST) will be Annette Chan (brand: ANVEGLOSA) and the design duo Yi Chan and Lary Cheung (brand: HEAVEN PLEASE+), who return to the show for the second consecutive year, as well as Mountain Yam (brand: 112 mountainyam). An after-show party will be held for the designers to network with industry players.B2B Showroom to Facilitate Business ExchangeFashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotions organised by the HKTDC to raise the global profile of Hong Kong fashion designers and labels. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has been staging world-class runway shows at major international fashion events, including New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week, to showcase Hong Kong's fashion design prowess in overseas markets.To further promote the city's fashion brands and foster exchange and collaboration between Hong Kong designers and international buyers, the HKTDC will run the Fashion Hong Kong Showroom from 1 Feb to 31 March at FTL Moda, one of the major professional showrooms located on New York's Seventh Avenue, also known as "Fashion Avenue".In addition to the three designer labels showcased at the runway show, 10 other budding Hong Kong fashion brands - BIG HORN and Ejj Jewellery (both returning for another year), ANDREW KAYLA, ARTINI, Berayah, Blank Concept, FAVEbyKennyLi, Jade in Style, Jewcells, and NoBeing - will be featured in the Fashion Hong Kong Showroom.New Promotion ChannelsTo maximise exposure for the Hong Kong fashion brands during their time in New York, Fashion Hong Kong will take part in COTERIE - the premier global event and trade platform for contemporary fashion brands in New York - for the first time. Participating brands, which include ANVEGLOSA, HOUSE OF V, Methodology and more, will showcase their collections in COTERIE to help them connect with international buyers.Fashion Hong Kong, for the first time, is collaborating with international fashion media Women's Wear Daily to produce a "Hong Kong Style Guide". The guidebook introduces Hong Kong fashion brands that have showcased their collections during New York Fashion Week, including ANVEGLOSA, HARRISON WONG, HEAVEN PLEASE+, Hidy N.G. and Loom Loop. The guidebook will be distributed during New York Fashion Week to promote Hong Kong's advantages as an innovation hub and centre for fashion design.Fashion Hong Kong Designers at New York Fashion Week February 2019:- Annette Chan: ANVEGLOSADesigner Profile:Annette Chan started out as a retailer and manufacturer, establishing her leather company in 1987. With nearly 30 years' experience in the industry, specialising in leather, Ms Chan created her label ANVESGLOSA in 2017, using her extensive experience to reflect her definition of fine clothing: high-quality materials, figure-flattering cuts, and exquisite craftsmanship in unfailing styles.Brand: ANVEGLOSAANVEGLOSA is a contemporary women's fashion brand specialising in leatherwear. The brand's inspiration lies in combining practicality and style. Each piece draws attention not through exaggeration, but through quiet charm. The fashionable, elegant and sophisticated clothes strongly reflect the label's character. The brand has attracted high-end retailers from overseas, including Harvey Nichols, Galeries Lafayette Beijing and Lane Crawford.Fall/Winter 2019 Collection: Salute to FashionThe collection is inspired by the "good old days" of fashion design and is also a symbol of our respect towards the tradition and heritage of the fashion industry. It features three main colours: black and white to represent the nostalgia of old photos, and an accent of green to invigorate the collection.- Lary Cheung & Yi Chan: HEAVEN PLEASE+Designers Profile:The design duo both graduated with a fashion design degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Yi Chan started her career at Marie Claire as a fashion editor, while Lary Cheung worked as a menswear designer at British labels Kent & Curwen and Aquascutum. They founded the brand HEAVEN PLEASE+ in 2011 and launched their first collection for Fall/Winter 2012. The designers are devoted to applying their experiences outside the fashion industry, including arts, music and literature, into their design concepts and sketches, attempting to empower fashion with insightful and perceptual values.Brand: HEAVEN PLEASE+Independent, Dreamy, Extraordinary. Since its debut collection in 2012, HEAVEN PLEASE+ has been searching for an alternative narrative from the language of design details and silhouettes. The brand has designed several costumes for Hong Kong artists and large-scale events, such as the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation. In 2013, HEAVEN PLEASE+ opened its first retail location, which was chosen by the LOUIS VUITTON HK City Guide 2015 as one of the recommended fashion stores to visit.Fall/Winter 2019 Collection: ELIZABETH, WATCH THE STARInspired by the Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I and French band Air's album Moon Safari in 1998, the brand redefines the appearance of women in the 21st century. From the Golden Age to the future, this collection explores timelessness and eternity.- Mountain Yam: 112 mountainyamDesigner Profile:Mountain Yam graduated with a master's degree in Fashion Design from the Institute of Textiles & Clothing at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Yam started his own company, My Fashion International Limited, in 2015. The designer has two labels, couture made-to-order label MYam Atelier and a ready-to-wear fashion label, 112 mountainyam. In 2014, Mr Yam was recognised in the "40 under 40" awards presented by Perspective magazine. In 2018, he represented Hong Kong in the "Belt and Road International Young Fashion Designers Showcase Tour".Brand: 112 mountainyamDesigner Mountain Yam likes to explore contrasting elements, drawing inspiration from the natural environment and modern buildings. The brand style carefully combines men's and women's cutting, together with sports and party elements, to create a strong image for the modern woman.Fall/Winter 2019 Collection: Hide & SeekWild animals hide in the forest, avoid being hunted and also seek chances to hunt. When faced with a threat, wild animals believe they will survive only by fleeing. In the human society, people tend to hide in their comfort zone; when facing problems, most people run away or find excuses. It's time to be brave and face them! Get the issues solved and move forward!Main Events:Fashion Hong Kong Runway ShowTime: 1pm on 8 Feb 2019 (Friday)Venue: Industria, 775 Washington Street, New York, NYRSVP: fashion_hongkong@hktdc.orgFashion Hong Kong NightTime: 5pm on 8 Feb 2019 (Friday)Venue: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013(By invitation only)Fashion Hong Kong ShowroomTime: 1 Feb to 31 March 2019 (By Appointment)Venue: FTL Moda, 525 7th Ave. #1007, New York, NY 10081Appointment Requests: fashion_hongkong@hktdc.orgCOTERIEDate: 25-27 Feb 2019Venue: Jacob Javits Center, 655 West, 34th Street, New York, NY 10001Fashion Hong Kong website: www.fashionhongkong.comFashion HK IG: @hktdcfashionhk, fashion_hongkongPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2Rm373RAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.