Vaisala Group: Vaisala Launches a Groundbreaking Solution for the Biogas Industry to Get More Value from Waste



Vaisala Launches a Groundbreaking Solution for the Biogas Industry to Get More Value from Waste



Vaisala, a global leader in environmental and industrial measurements, today introduces the world's first in situ 3-in-1 biogas measurement instrument, Vaisala MGP261 for measuring methane, carbon dioxide and humidity in demanding environments. This compact measurement instrument is Ex certified up to zone 0, which enables in-line installation also in explosive atmospheres.

The launch marks a new market entry for Vaisala and expands the company's expertise into the field of biogas measurements. The unique Vaisala MGP261 multigas measurement instrument gives continuous readings of methane, carbon dioxide, and water vapor directly in the biogas process pipeline.



It is optimized for biogas production processes, such as anaerobic digestion of waste from agriculture, industries and municipalities, and the utilization of landfill gas.

The newly launched MGP261 is based on Vaisala's patented CARBOCAP technology, which boasts Vaisala's successful 20-year track record in infrared gas measurement.

From Waste to Value

The Vaisala biogas measurement instrument, MGP261, offers real-time gas composition without sample extraction or treatment. Thanks to its accurate and stable methane measurement, this compact and reliable instrument helps biogas plant operators gain comprehensive control over their process and optimize their combined heat and power (CHP) engine performance. The instrument also enables operators to control humidity in order to reduce wear in the CHP engines and process components.



"Investing in biogas measurement is a logical step for Vaisala as we are fighting for a better world. Global population growth and associated waste management issues, combined with the need to lower greenhouse gas emissions, represent a major challenge. The biogas industry is an important part of the solution, but it has unused potential in terms of profitability. Our new MGP261 will help the industry to derive greater value from waste," says Sampsa Lahtinen, Executive Vice President of Industrial Measurements, Vaisala.



"Reliable and accurate in-line monitoring enables optimization of the production process by reducing operating costs and improving the efficiency of a biogas plant. Biogas production is an organic process, affected by many variables. The better you can monitor your entire process and react to changes in the gas composition and humidity, the more efficient the plant becomes," adds Product Manager Antti Heikkilä of Vaisala's Industrial Measurements.



Ease of Use and Operation

The novel MGP261 is easy to use and install, and it can be fitted to any existing system. The in situ installation of the instrument makes sample treatment unnecessary, enabling measurements without any sampling lines, pumps, or moisture removal traps. It is Ex certified up to Zone 0 inside pipes and Zone 1 outside, which means it can be installed in explosive atmospheres.





The instrument design is resistant to chemicals, and the robust metal body is IP66-rated. Furthermore, the operating principles of the instrument mean that no calibration gases are needed in routine operation and Vaisala's proven background auto-calibration function significantly reduces expensive calibration work. With standard analog and digital outputs the new MGP261 is ideal for integration into any plant process control system.

The product will be available in the second quarter of 2019.



