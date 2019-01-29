Orion Health and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services Announce Partnership to Deliver the First Health Information Exchange in the Middle East

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Health today announced a commercial agreement with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, a new project company established as part of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Injazat Data Systems, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi government-owned Mubadala Investment Company, to deliver a Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform. The HIE will be known as "Malaffi" and is the first of its kind in the Middle East.

"Malaffi" will provide a platform that will centrally store and enable the meaningful exchange of patient health information between healthcare professionals and will ultimately connect 2,000 public and private healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi. "Malaffi" was officially launched last week on 23 January, and is initially joined by six Abu Dhabi healthcare organizations, including SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) group and Oasis Hospital, Al Ain.

The access to the centralized patient records will provide physicians with a tool to make well informed, fast decisions, enhance patient safety, reduce the duplication of diagnostic procedures and ultimately improve the quality of care and outcomes.

The HIE platform is powered by Orion Health, a global leader in health care technology and the implementation of HIE systems, serving more than 100 million health records across the world. The highly scalable platform will also have the capability to harness the power of patient and population data, and by creating insights into the emirate's public health, will have a significant impact on improving the overall efficiency of Abu Dhabi's health system.

"The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has recognized the need to centrally and efficiently, store, exchange, and analyze the enormous amount of data that is being created in healthcare every day, and by using advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to drive the digital transformation of the healthcare system, for a happier and healthier Abu Dhabi. The partnership with Orion Health, will enable us to deliver a best-in-class HIE platform, that will guarantee the success of connecting all Abu Dhabi healthcare providers, and place Abu Dhabi on the top of the global map of successful HIE implementations," said Atif Al Braiki, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services.

"Orion Health is delighted to be selected as the partner of choice, to deliver UAE's first HIE platform," said Ian McCrae, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Health. "Storing and aggregating vast volumes of different clinical data, and surfacing it in data analytics, will bring Abu Dhabi a step closer to the practice of precision medicine, which is only possible when health providers have a complete picture of a person's health. Today, healthcare systems around the world, annually waste more than a trillion dollars on healthcare spend, from unnecessary administration, avoidable lab and radiology testing, and re-admissions of patients into hospitals. 'Malaffi' will use the most current technology and data analytics, that will reduce the avoidable and duplicated procedures, and therefore improve the efficiency of Abu Dhabi's health systems and the overall delivery of care."

For the first time, "Malaffi" will be showcased at the stand of the DoH, during Arab Health 2019, from January 28th to January 31st, at the Dubai World Trade Center (Hall 5, Stand N H5B40).

About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services is a new project company established as part of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Injazat Data Systems, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, the investment arm of the Government of Abu Dhabi, to deliver and operate a Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform - Malaffi. Malaffi will provide a standardized platform, designed to streamline healthcare connectivity in the Emirate, and create a secure database that centrally and efficiently stores and allows the exchange of clinical data in a meaningful way. Malaffi will enable the digital transformation of the healthcare system, empowering healthcare professionals and government authorities to make real-time informed decisions, improving patient outcomes and, ultimately, creating a happier and healthier society. For more Information, please visit www.malaffi.ae.