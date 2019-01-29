* Prenetics to integrate Kelaa App with Insurers and Corporate Wellness Programs

Prenetics, a leading global genetics and digital health company, has today announced it has acquired Kelaa App, the core product of Soma Analytics and associated assets.

Founded in Germany in 2013, Soma Analytics has worked at the forefront of research into the prevention of workplace stress and encouraging a state of mindfulness, developing an award-winning solution driven by its innovative 'Kelaa' smartphone app for employees and businesses. Used by a number of Britain's leading medium to large enterprises, including consulting giants E&Y, the NHS and Germany's largest telecom company, the platform reduces the costs associated with employee absenteeism, presenteeism and staff turnover, whilst increasing employee resilience, productivity and engagement.

Operating as a 'Psychologist in a Pocket' for users, the Kelaa app delivers a holistic approach to wellness by connecting the physical, mental, and emotional health of its users. In addition, the Kelaa app analyses daily lifestyle biomarkers including sleep quality and voice emotion. The data captured allows users to create fully personalised programmes that help individuals monitor and reduce their personal stress levels over time.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics International said

"We are delighted to welcome the Soma Analytics brand into the Prenetics family. Soma bring with them a depth of world-class research into the impact of workplace preventative health, allied to a truly impactful and measureable mobile app Kelaa, that is already having a demonstrative effect in the workplace. This move perfectly complements our existing genetics offerings, meaning we can provide corporates, enterprises and insurers a suite of solutions that give their staff the most personalised wellness programmes possible."

In 2014 Soma received the UNESCO Netexplo award as being "One of the World's 10 Most Promising Uses of Digital Technology in 2014", also in 2015 it was named "Europe's Best Mobile Health Startup" by the European Commission. In 2017 Soma published a peer-reviewed paper together with the Mayo Clinic, evidencing the transformative positive effects of the Kelaa smartphone app on employees.

The news marks another key addition to the Prenetics portfolio, after joining forces in April 2018 with DNAFit, the UK based wellness genetics company on a mission to empower clients and consumers to be in control of their health. Via simple home swab tests, DNAFit offers customers the chance to unlock fitness and nutrition advice tailored around their unique personal genetics.

About Prenetics Group:

Prenetics is a leading genetic testing/digital health company headquartered in Hong Kong and London, with offices in 10 countries globally. They empower individuals with valuable health information. With a simple saliva sample, individuals can discover how their genes affect their diet, drug response, disease and cancer risk. This information enables people to make health a choice, by living healthier and proactively preventing diseases.

Contacts:

