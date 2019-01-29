Arachnys and Oracle Integrate Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions to Enhance Compliance Investigations and Streamline Client Onboarding

Partnership Integrates Arachnys' Customer Risk Intelligence Platform With Oracles FSFCC Solutions to Accelerate AML Compliance Investigations, Streamline KYC Onboarding, and Create Agile Customer Risk Scoring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Arachnys , the leader in Customer Risk Intelligence (CRI) solutions for Client Onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence & Enhanced Due Diligence (CDD/EDD) and Anti Money Laundering (AML), today announced that is has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Platinum level member with the Arachnys Customer Risk Intelligence (CRI) suite.

The partnership launches with Arachnys / Navigator, part of the Arachnys cloud-native CRI platform, as the first solution planned for integration to further enhance Oracle's Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management (FCCM) solution suite. With this integration, Oracle will offer its customers additional capabilities to enhance the due diligence process, including access to the broadest, cloud-based content library exclusively tailored for financial crime investigations and KYC profile record completion.

Arachnys / Navigator enables analysts to dynamically screen for negative news and entity profile information for new customers at client onboarding and related parties within transaction monitoring investigations. Utilizing this information provides a more accurate understanding of the risks across entities for more prudent and proactive risk decisioning, while ensuring Oracle customers greater auditability, compliance and policy conformance across investigations.

'The open architecture, risk knowledge management, and comprehensive capabilities of the Customer Risk Intelligence platform provides for both rapid integration and solutions for a wide variety of customer risk evaluation use cases,' said Ed Sander, President of Arachnys. 'Oracle is one of our most valued partners in helping firms rapidly onboard their clients while thwarting bad actors.'

'The transformative potential of Arachnys' cloud-native platform stands out in the field for its ability to accelerate revenue by augmenting compliance and operations. We believe its approach to entity data management is highly complementary to Oracle's and look forward to creating value for our customers in the fight against financial crime,' said Ambreesh Khanna, Group Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications.

As an Oracle Platinum level member, Arachnys receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention and create differentiation in the marketplace. Platinum members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to My-Oracle Support to support development, demonstration and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Platinum level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm .

About Arachnys:

Arachnys is a leader in Customer Risk Intelligence. We harness the world's information to empower the investigative minds that secure our world. Our cloud-native, customer risk intelligence platform enables financial institutions worldwide to thwart bad actors, reduce operational costs, accelerate topline revenue, decrease false positives and reduce rejection and error rates. It ensures a firm's KYC, AML and CDD /EDD capabilities support regulatory compliance demands. Arachnys' unique use of RPA and ML technologies garnered it a 2018 'KYC Category Leader' rating from Chartis Research and placed it in the Chartis RiskTech 100, which identifies and profiles the top 100 RiskTech global providers. The company also garnered its inaugural ranking in the RegTech 100. Arachnys is the newest member of the venture capital firm QED's portfolio.

Arachnys is the registered trademark of Arachnys Information Services, headquartered in London with offices in New York. The Arachnys logos and product brands are trademarks/service marks of Arachnys. For more information please visit www.arachnys.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork:

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

