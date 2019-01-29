MUFG Investor Services Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, has appointed Daniel McNamara as Chief Strategy Officer to support and shape MUFG Investor Services' long-term growth plan. He will be based in London and will report to John Sergides, Chief Executive Officer of MUFG Investor Services.

Mr. McNamara will have oversight of the six lines of business within MUFG Investor Services, focusing on the use of capital and resources across these business lines, overseeing the delivery of new client solutions, and developing a set of standards and best practices regarding products and services in order to ensure delivery of MUFG Investor Services' strategy and business development goals.

"MUFG Investor Services is an organisation that I have admired for a long time and share many values with," said Mr. McNamara. "The company has an established reputation for producing best-in-class products and providing a range of solutions to help meet the needs of its clients. I look forward to working with the global team to execute the new strategies and support the continued transformation and growth of the business."

Mr. McNamara joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he held several positions over the last nine years. Most recently, he was Digital Business Development Officer & General Manager for Deutsche Bank's payments business and was responsible for leading the development, implementation and commercialisation of financial technology opportunities for that business within the Global Transaction Banking division. He brings 20 years of experience in securities services, fund administration and commercial and investment banking. His specific expertise include running and developing growth businesses, managing turn-around stories and strategic transformation projects across a range of financial services businesses.

"We are very pleased that Daniel has decided to join MUFG Investor Services given his decades of experience developing and executing new strategies in the custody and investor services spaces," said Mr. Sergides. "Daniel's appointment reflects our commitment to developing new solutions to improve MUFG's platforms and help our clients remain both competitive and efficient when faced with the increasingly challenging business conditions."

Note to Editors

About MUFG Investor Services:

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of MUFG - one of the largest banks in the world with $2.7 trillion in assets - we provide clients access to a range of leading solutions from fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, foreign exchange, fund of hedge fund financing, trustee services and depository to securities lending and other banking services. MUFG has 90 years of custody experience, 350 years of banking history and has run a global securities lending program for 20 years. MUFG currently provides administration services for over 1,600 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over $500bn in assets under administration. Visit: www.mufg-investorservices.com.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

(Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.7 trillion as of March 31, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with more than 2,200 offices in nearly 50 countries. The Group has more than 140,000 employees and about 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include MUFG Bank Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group," flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (MTU) stock exchanges. Visit www.mufg.jp/english/index.html.

