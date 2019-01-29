ACG Inspection Launches a State-of-the-art Experience Studio to Cater to Cryptocode Compliant Traceability and Serialization Requirements in Russia

MOSCOW, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ACG Inspection (ACGI) has recently launched a state-of-the-art Experience studio in Moscow to showcase a range of ACG Inspection product lines and their application integration capabilities that are required under the serialization mandate. With an increased local presence, ACG Inspection has pioneered in becoming market-ready and crypto-code compliant for comprehensive serialization & aggregation solutions for the Russian pharmaceutical industry.



ACG inspection is a leading track and trace provider for the pharmaceutical industry. With pharma serialization experience of over 850+ packaging lines across the world, ACG Inspection is the only market-ready company, offering complete level 1 to level 5, Track and Trace solutions. This new experience studio and technical center in Moscow will cater to the entire Russian and European market and will tackle all implementation and interoperability challenges faced at level 0 all the way to level 5 in the end-to-end supply chain. ACGI has a global Track & Trace deployment experience, with a worldwide service network to support their customers.

Ettore Cucchetti, CEO of ACG Inspection, said, "Russia's Track and Trace regulation is actually one of the most comprehensive regulations in the world, which is not only looking towards addressing issue of counterfeit medicines but also to envisage intensive monitoring and evaluation of the entire pharmaceuticals market. We also appreciate the initiative taken by government for introduction of similar regulations in other key industries in Russia. It will strongly enable consumer empowerment in Russia.

We are constantly evolving our solutions, quickly adapting them to new requirement raised for Regional regulations, as in this specific case for Russia, the Cryptocode integration, multiple events reporting to government portals etc. We believe, our local presence in Russia will help us to confirm and consolidate our capabilities and readiness for the Track and Trace market to the customer."

The machines at display at the demo center include the VeriShield range that offers Track & Trace solutions for serialization and aggregation of cartons and bottles at primary, secondary and tertiary levels of packaging for regulated markets. This is a fully integrated hardware and software solution and can implement serialization and aggregation for Track and Trace solutions in a phased manner.

About the machines and solutions at demo centre:

VeriShield CS13: Online compact print, inspect & reject

VeriShield CA31: Intermediate aggregation with label printer

VeriShield CA41: Aggregation with label printer

VeriShield SM300: Plant management suite

About ACG

The ACG group is the only supplier in the world offering integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering and Inspection systems exceeds the demands of international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing. ACG has over 5 decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with over 4,500 employees around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships with dignity and transparency.

