Canaccord Genuity Welcomes McCarthy Taylor Ltd. to Its UK & Europe Wealth Management Operations

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Canaccord Genuity expands its regional UK coverage with the addition of an award-winning financial advisory firm

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF, the "Company") is pleased to announce that, through its UK & Europe based wealth management business, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management ("CGWM (UK)"), it has acquired Worcester-based financial advisory firm, McCarthy Taylor Ltd. ("McCarthy Taylor").

This development further supports the Company's strategy of growing its wealth management operations and service offerings. The addition of McCarthy Taylor advances CGWM (UK)'s objective of expanding its national footprint and broadening its offering of fully integrated investment and wealth planning services.

Founded in 1998, McCarthy Taylor is an independent financial advisory firm headquartered in Worcester with award-winning Chartered Financial Planners serving clients across the Midlands. The firm provides bespoke financial planning and discretionary investment management and manages client assets of approximately £171 million[1].

David Esfandi, Chief Executive Officer of CGWM (UK) said: "The acquisition of McCarthy Taylor represents an opportunity to expand our Midlands presence and creates a regional financial planning centre of excellence, which will be fully supported by our broader UK team. Together we share an unwavering commitment to expanding our offering of best-in-class fully integrated investment management and wealth planning services to discerning investors across the UK."

Paul Taylor, Founder, CEO and majority shareholder of McCarthy Taylor will continue to be actively involved in the business to help facilitate a successful transition to CGWM (UK).

"Today marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of our business, and I am confident that joining Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management will bring significant benefits for our clients and our employees as we expand our services and opportunities," said Paul Taylor, CEO of McCarthy Taylor. "I look forward to working with our new colleagues to leverage our complementary resources and expertise and build upon the success that we have built for our business over 21 years in the Midlands."

McCarthy Taylor was advised by Asgard Partners Ltd.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisers (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the US. In Canada, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Corp. In the UK, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Financial Planning Limited and Hargreave Hale Limited and, in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, as Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management deals with US persons through Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc.

To learn more about CGWM (UK), visit https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/wealth-management-uk/

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. We are driven by your success.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

ABOUT MCCARTHY TAYLOR LTD.

Founded in 1998, McCarthy Taylor is a multi-award winning financial services firm that operates on the principle of providing wholly independent and impartial financial advice and discretionary wealth management services for individual and corporate clients. As reflected by its Corporate Chartered status, the firm is steadfastly committed to high standards of knowledge professional development and staffed with a like-minded team of Chartered advisers. McCarthy Taylor has received numerous prestigious awards including Gold Standards Awards in 2012, 2013 and 2014; Winner of the FT's Financial Adviser Small IFA of the Year Award 2013; Moneyfacts Investment Life & Pensions Awards for Retirement Adviser of the Year 2013, West Midlands Insurance Institutes Award as Financial Planning Company of the Year 2013 and has been a Top 100 IFA Firm for the last four years running with New Model Adviser.

[1] As of January 4, 2019