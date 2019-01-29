A 10 MW solar facility in the Sumber Soum area of Mongolia's southern Govisümber province has been connected to the grid. The project was financed by the Green Climate Fund and XacBank and takes Mongolia's installed PV capacity to 35 MW. The pipeline of approved solar schemes has surpassed 700 MW.The Green Climate Fund (GCF) established by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has announced completion of a large-scale solar project in Mongolia. The GCF said the 10 MW project is in the Sumber Soum area of Mongolia's southern Govisümber province and was built for $17.6 million ...

