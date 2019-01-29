Success Case Study by Metrovacesa Finds That Geographic Segmenting Significantly Increases Leads and Conversions

Aiming to have the most accurate results, Metrovacesa teamed up with HMG, a Google partner

MADRID, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrovacesa, a main player in the national real estate sector, has released a new case study that illustrates the importance of segmenting geographically in order to drive lead generation and conversions. The study, conducted throughout 2018, chronicles Metrovacesa's newly launched digital strategy which had the goal of improving the brand's positioning and business leads and conversions.

With 100 years of business history, Metrovacesa entered a new stage of growth in 2018. Mindful of its presence in both large and small cities across multiple industry sectors from tourist towns to commercial hubs, the far-reaching company wanted to launch a new digital strategy based on geolocation that would generate business leads and subsequent conversions.

Metrovacesa extended this concept to its customers: anyone who would have shown interest in any of the houses listed in different channels without having bought it yet, similar to Google Ad Search campaigns.

"The best strategy of marketing will be the one that efficiently integrates the capture of leads in the online world with personalized attention within the relationship model with customers," said Carmen Chicharro, Innovation and Marketing Director at Metrovacesa.

Collaboration and Results

Metrovacesa teamed up with HMG, a Google partner, and together they segmented the campaign by type, status, target, and by geolocation, then adapted its ad content to each specific case. One example of this strategy was an experiential and immersive bus that traveled throughout Spain where customers could view promotions with VR.

After the campaign, Metrovacesa saw an 80% increase in conversions from geolocated Google Ads, with assisted conversions up 140%. The company found that by segmenting geographically, they were able to convert 45% of leads, while non-segmented campaigns only converted 25%.

In the near future, Metrovacesa aims to reach international customers with their newly enhanced digital strategy, positioning themselves correctly in the countries where they have an interested public, thus improving the profitability of their leads.

