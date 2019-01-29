Vehicle Scanner Market Worth $2.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Vehicle Scanner Market by Scanner (fixed, portable), Structure (drive-through, UVSS), Application (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Commercial), Technology (Sensing, Illuminating, Scanning, Imaging, Processing), Component - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Vehicle Scanner Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255473881

Browse in-depth TOC on"Vehicle Scanner Market"

44- Tables

43- Figures

131- Pages

The growth of the automotive Vehicle Scanner Market is influenced by factors such as rising safety and security concerns, huge investments in infrastructure, and securing border premises.

Drive-through vehicle scanner: Increasing air and sea cargo trade is expected to drive the Vehicle Scanner Market

The drive-through vehicle scanner segment is the largest market and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The growing trend of transportation of goods through air and water modes has resulted in the higher demand for drive-through vehicle scanners. Also, the use of advanced technology in drive-through vehicle scanners such as scanning cargo with X-ray technology has enhanced the security level.

Government/Critical infrastructure protection: Securing the borders and premises

The government/critical infrastructure protection segment is expected to be the largest Vehicle Scanner Market. The growth is due to factors such as continuous rise in military expenditure and securing borders by installing safety and security products. Cross- border security is one of the highly sensitive security aspects considered for the safety of any country. Illegal entry of migrants by crossing the borders in shipping containers, boxcars, and trucks can be minimized by installing vehicle scanners. Thus, the demand for vehicle scanners is high for the government/critical infrastructure protection segment.

Asia Pacific: China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region is home to key suppliers of vehicle scanners such as Vehant (India), Safeways Systems (China), Dahua Technology (China), and ParkNSecure (India). The countries in this region are investing huge amount to develop and maintain the infrastructure. With infrastructure, a country is able to create macroeconomic conditions in order to reduce poverty. A well-developed infrastructure helps in developing the economy and enhancing the standard of living. The development in infrastructure leads to the rise of safety and security concerns such as terrorism, illegal activities, bombs, and threats. Thus, to combat rising security concerns, the demand for vehicle scanners in the region has increased.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=255473881

The global Vehicle Scanner Market is dominated by major players such as Gatekeeper Security (US), SecuScan (Germany), UVIScan (Netherlands), Leidos (US), and IRD (Canada).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vehicle-scanner-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com