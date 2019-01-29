Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $9.9bn Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

High-Field MRI, Ultra-High Field MRI, Low-Field MRI

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the high-field segment held 60% share of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems.

Report Scope

• Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market forecast from 2019-2029

• Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems market forecast by field strength:

• High-Field MRI

• Ultra-High Field MRI

• Low-Field MRI

• Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems by National Market forecast 2019-2029, covering:

• US

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Italy

• Spain

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Russia

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Each national market forecast is further segmented by field strength.

• Assessment of selected leading companies that are the main players in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market:

• Aurora Healthcare US Corp

• Bruker Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems

• Esaote SpA

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

• Philips Healthcare

• Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers

• This report provides a SWOT and STEP analysis of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market.

