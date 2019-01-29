Turkey appears to have installed a staggering 2,416 MW of new PV capacity in 2018, although careful study of the data may curb any excitement and solar's role in the Turkish electricity mix remains negligible, with coal still dominant.According to data published by Turkey's Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS), the nation installed a staggering 2,416 MW of new PV capacity in 2018, leading to a cumulative 5,063 MW. Based on TEIAS data, around 1.5 GW of the new capacity was installed last January with a further 500 MW added the following month before the frantic activity dried up, and only ...

