Frost & Sullivan Webinar Shines Light on the 2019 Global Economic Outlook Amid Signs of Economic Slowdown

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world economy is weakening faster than expected amid pressures from trade wars, higher interest rates, and emerging market capital outflows. Businesses in the US and China are expected to continue to face pressures from trade wars in 2019 and deal with higher import costs by passing costs to consumers, pursuing layoffs, and moving production to other locations.

Frost & Sullivan's webinar "Global Economic Outlook for 2019", taking place on Tuesday, 5 February 2019 at 2pm GMT/9am EST, aims to provide a deep-dive economic assessment of geographic regions and the world at large. This session will further provide insights into the ramifications of key economic trends and developments, including Brexit developments as well as OPEC's enforcement of cuts in production.

Neha Anna Thomas, Senior Economist at Frost & Sullivan, comments: "Following the recent turbulence around the Brexit negotiations, the finalisation and ratification of a deal before 29 March 2019 and the subsequent transition period will see trade and business conditions remain largely unchanged. A no-deal scenario, however, would introduce immediate higher tariffs and customs checks."

On the topic of trade, 2018 saw the signing of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA) trade deal, following several months of negotiations. Aroop Zutshi, Global President & Managing Partner at Frost & Sullivan, adds: "If the USCMA deal is ratified, a higher degree of automotive manufacturing activity is expected to take place in the US and Canada given the higher regional value content requirement for autos, with 40% to be manufactured in high-wage areas."

With more than 20 companies to be privatised in Saudi Arabia in 2019, Frost & Sullivan recommends companies to turn their attention to investment opportunities across core sectors such as health, education, and desalination. Private businesses should capitalise on the potential of infrastructure investment opportunities in China given the country's renewed focus on boosting infrastructure investments, amid trade tensions with the US that are slowing down the economy.

The webinar will offer expert insights from Frost & Sullivan's Aroop Zutshi, Neha Thomas and Craig Parker, Research Director, as they provide insights into the global and regional economic trends for 2019.

Key benefits of attending this live briefing:

Gain insight into Frost & Sullivan's top 2019 global economic predictions.

Explore how economic events such as trade wars and Brexit will influence the 2019 global economic outlook.

Learn more about the 2019 GDP growth trajectory for key advanced and emerging economies.

Understand the main economic risks shaping the regions in which you operate.

Engage in an interactive Q&A session with Frost & Sullivan experts.

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti .

