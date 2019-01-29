NetDragon's subsidiaries showcased hottest EdTech at Bett Show

NetDragon's subsidiary Promethean showcased the new generation of ActivPanel at Bett Show



HONG KONG, Jan 29, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is thrilled to showcase some of the hottest learning technologies at the latest British Educational Training and Technology Show ("Bett Show").Promethean, Edmodo and JumpStart, all subsidiaries of NetDragon, brought the best of Education Technology ("EdTech"), advances in pedagogical practice and future visions in front of over 30,000 attendees from the global education community at the London-based annual trade show featuring latest education technology.At the event, Promethean offered an exclusive preview to the next generation of its award-winning and market-leading ActivPanel. Building on Promethean's 20-year history of developing solutions which enhance the teaching and learning environment, the new ActivPanel "Elements" Series incorporate, for the first time ever, Internet of Things elements for transformational user experience. It also paves the way for integrating the users on Promethean and Edmodo, as well as allowing large-scale onboarding of new content and resources, with the goal of providing the best user learning experience both inside and outside of the classroom.Besides, Promethean was awarded "ICT Company of the Year" at Bett Awards 2019, an event that was held at the end of the first day of the Bett Show to show appreciation to outstanding EdTech companies and products that have excelled in the past year.Edmodo, on the other hand, launched a series of enhancements to its online learning platform which allow its 100 million users to connect, communicate and collaborate more effectively than ever before. Besides, the Edmodo team is pleased to announce its latest partnership with mindfulness app Happy Not Perfect, which enables Edmodo users to have access to exclusive content that helps both teachers and students find the best mindset for learning.At the same time, JumpStart showcased its JumpStart Academy product line - JumpStart Academy Math, JumpStart Academy Coding, JumpStart Academy Preschool and JumpStart Academy Kindergarten. JumpStart Academy's gamified contents not only increase students' learning experience, but also their learning effectiveness. The product line also extends our coverage to kindergartens.Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of NetDragon, commented, "At NetDragon we are passionate about education and believe that every child deserves the very best learning opportunities. We are fully committed to the development of best-in-class learning technologies for our next generation and are proud to share them with the global education community. We are also pleased to see strong traction in product integration within the NetDragon family, which puts us one step ahead in terms of user engagement and monetization."About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities. Established in 1999, NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved (formerly known as Calibur of Spirit) and Conquer Online. The company also established China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu in 2013 in what was at the time the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Being China's pioneer in overseas expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10 languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has emerged as a major player in the global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8754 3120Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.