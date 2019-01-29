Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Group expands US team with two new senior appointments 29-Jan-2019 / 09:38 GMT/BST / *Edison Group expands US team with two new senior appointments* *Michael Crawford and Marek Ciszewski bring four decades of investor relations experience, which significantly strengthens Edison's roadshow capability in North America* *28 January 2019* - Edison Group, a leading investor relations, investment research and consulting firm, has expanded its US operations with the appointment of two new senior directors in New York and California. The move signals an increased commitment to Edison's US presence as it expands nationally with offices on the east and west coast of the United States and strengthens Edison's ability to introduce UK and European companies to US investors. Michael Crawford brings 15 years of investor relations and capital markets experience to the New York office, with a focus on capital introductions. Mr Crawford was formerly a managing director at PCG Advisory Group, where he led advisory initiatives and investments for the firm's life sciences division. Prior to PCG, he led the global equity sales division at Axiom Capital Management. Throughout his career, Mr Crawford has advised more than 100 early-stage companies, working extensively with global institutional investors and private wealth in the US. Marek Ciszewski brings 20 years of investor relations, equity research, corporate development and senior portfolio management experience to the California office. Most recently, he was the global head of healthcare equity research at BMO Global Asset Management, one of the world's largest asset managers, and a senior portfolio manager at Vestor Capital Corporation. Mr Ciszewski has held senior investor relations and corporate development positions at publicly traded companies in the life sciences sector and is also a licensed attorney specialising in banking, corporate finance and securities law. *Rachel Carroll, President and managing partner of Edison Group's US operation, Edison Inc., commented:* 'There have been seismic changes in the financial services industry that present unique challenges for private and public companies seeking access to investment capital. Edison has successfully developed solutions to leverage our investment content, digital platform and transatlantic capability to the benefit our clients. The appointment of Michael and Marek emphasizes the growing demand for senior-led capital markets and investor relations expertise, and will significantly enhance our institutional and private wealth networks across North America.' ENDS *US contact: Edison Inc.* Melissa Mayfield, +1 646 653 7026 mmayfield@edisongroup.com *European contact: Sapience Communications* Richard Morgan Evans, Tania Wild, Matthew West, +44 20 3195 3240 edison@sapiencecomms.co.uk *About Edison Inc.:* Edison Inc. connects public and private companies to diverse sources of investment and strategic capital in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. This is achieved through three services: investor relations, investment research and strategic consulting. Edison Inc. is a subsidiary of Edison Group, a preeminent independent equity research and consulting firm with 400 corporate clients and offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Tel Aviv and Sydney. For more information: www.edisongroup.com [1] Edison Group is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [2] (FCA). Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 770389 29-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=770389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=770389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 29, 2019 04:38 ET (09:38 GMT)