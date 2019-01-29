EE Dominates in UK-wide Mobile Performance Tests - New RootMetrics Report

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

EE continues to offer the best mobile performance for UK customers , winning or sharing the top of the podium in all six categories tested

Vodafone and Three battle to be the nation's second best-performing network, offering consumers competitive options of choice

The latest tests conducted by RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the industry barometer for mobile network performance, confirm EE as the UK's leading mobile operator at the UK-wide level, with the BT-owned company winning all six mobile performance categories tested.

EE has now performed best in 11 consecutive rounds of testing, dating back to when RootMetrics first began UK-wide testing in the second half of 2013. EE's impressive rankings in the second half of 2018 were based on the testing of reliability, speed, data, call and text performance.

Vodafone's performance was generally strong across categories, giving consumers food for thought when selecting one of the UK's main four operators. Vodafone surpassed Three to take second place for overall performance, aided by strong results in network speed, data performance and text performance.

Three showed specific improvement in call performance testing and solidified its recognised position as a strong network for reliability, narrowly trailing EE in the reliability category for the third consecutive test period.

O2's performance kept the status quo, with the operator ranking last in four out of six test categories, remaining identical to the prior round of testing conducted earlier in 2018.

In its latest round of testing across the UK, RootMetrics performed 600,476 tests, drove 20,294 miles, tested 652 indoor locations and covered 100% of the population.

Kevin Hasley, head of product at RootMetrics and executive director of performance benchmarking at IHS Markit, said: "EE's strong performance in testing is testament to the consistent investment into improving its 4G network. Vodafone and Three are also making improvements as they vie for market position. Although O2 ranks fourth in our testing, it is well placed to improve, having secured key parts of the 5G spectrum in 2018."

How population, location and other variables can impact mobile performance

In addition to testing the UK's 16 most populated metro areas, RootMetrics conducted testing in highly congested areas of three select cities in the second half of 2018. The additional tests focused on where the most people spend their leisure time. Testing was performed in popular tourist areas, travel destinations, business districts and other high-traffic areas.

"The latest data suggests that download speeds are highly influenced by variables such as network capacity, demand, time of day and location. Our latest approach to testing in highly congested areas enables consumers and businesses to be better informed before making key buying decisions, such as where to visit, shop, eat and work," Hasley said. "This type of analysis will be key to providing accurate data on 5G experience when it rolls out in earnest."

Fastest median download Slowest median download Market speed speed Edinburgh - high-congestion areas (outdoors) EE - 26.3 Mbps Three - 8.2 Mbps London - high-congestion areas (outdoors) EE - 39.6 Mbps Three - 3.6 Mbps Manchester - high-congestion areas (outdoors) Vodafone - 79.8 Mbps Three - 6.8 Mbps

