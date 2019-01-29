Cyient to Focus on Advanced Solutions for Network Data Quality and Governance at DistribuTECH 2019's Utility University Session

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut and HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders, will discuss and present how advanced data quality management and governance solutions can impact the ADMS (Advanced Distribution Management System) at Utility University at DistribuTECH 2019, a global conference for the smart grid and transmission-distribution sectors.

Utility University is a unique initiative by DistribuTECH to conduct intensive courses that help gain skills and knowledge in specific industry fields. Each course is delivered by a panel of industry thought leaders who share practical examples and real-world case studies to facilitate the learning experience.

Dan Beasley, Director of North America, Utilities and Geospatial at Cyient, will provide insights into the growing importance of data quality for the optimized functioning of the ADMS. He will be part of an instructor panel at the Utility University for a course on "Feeding an ADMS: Understanding, Improving, and Sustaining Data Quality to Improve ADMS Benefits," on Monday, February 4. This panel also includes instructors from DTE Energy, NorthWestern Energy, and Boreas Group.

The objective of this course is to equip participants with a toolbox to assess the impact of network data on ADMS, understand the implications of data quality, and develop plans to overcome ADMS data constraints. Utility executives, managers, product vendors, and system integrators who are looking to learn more about how data quality impacts the ADMS should attend this course to benefit from the collective knowledge of the instructors.

Sharing his views on the course, Dan said, "This panel comprises of a seasoned group of utility industry leaders who are adept at leveraging best practices to harness network data to advance the performance of grid operations solutions such as ADMS. I am excited to be part of this initiative and expect that participants will benefit immensely from this session."

To learn more and join this course, please visit the event website and follow the registration process.

Cyient will also be exhibiting at DistribuTECH and showcasing the company's innovative capabilities in delivering end-to-end spatial, engineering, grid, and geospatial solutions. To schedule a meeting with Cyient and learn more about our solutions for utilities, visit our stand (number 10052) at DistribuTECH 2019 or email utilities@cyient.com.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991) (NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, Maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 22 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

For further media inquiries, please write to meeta.singh@cyient.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg