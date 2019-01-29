The "Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquefied petroleum gas market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

Technological advances to drive growth in the market. With the rising popularity of LPG as an efficient fuel, there have been several technological developments being carried out globally to make the use of LPG convenient and cost-effective.

Market Overview

Increasing government support for LPG adoption

With the rise in focus on reducing GHG emissions and ensuring sustainable energy for all, the use of LPG has been growing globally across various sectors. To further boost the adoption of LPG, there has been significant support from the government in the form of initiatives and subsidies.

Infrastructural challenges

To use LPG as a source of energy, several infrastructural developments are required. However, several countries lack the requisite infrastructure, thus limiting the adoption of LPG.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Saudi Arabian Oil and The Linde Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising technological advances and the increasing government support for LPG adoption, will provide considerable growth opportunities to liquefied petroleum gas manufactures. ExxonMobil, Indian Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Arabian Oil, and The Linde Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Vendor Analysis

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Arabian Oil

The Linde Group

