Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, is featured on the cover of The CEO Views magazine and shares his knowledge on comprehensive digital payment solutions and the online shopping experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005133/en/

Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet featured on the cover of The CEO Views magazine. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet has been a leading provider of online payment processing for over a decade now. With countless merchants rising to success with their unique payment tools, the Allied Wallet brand has brought innovation, flexibility, and top notch security to digital payments.

As a leader in the industry, Allied Wallet's founder Dr. Andy Khawaja gives The CEO Views an in-depth look at what exactly has made them such a popular brand.

Very often, Dr. Khawaja emphasizes his dedication to customers and merchants. His goal is to make the world a better place by providing more means of opportunity whether it be through his philanthropic efforts or his payments company.

This article certainly highlights a different passion of Andy Khawaja, his true passion for innovating his industry and bringing new and interesting features to the products.

"This is the future of payment and that is what Allied Wallet is focusing on, we have been adding features to accommodate and make faster transactions… we have to make this more advanced and more convenient and more secure and easy-to-use," Dr. Khawaja said to The CEO Views

Many companies have risen to success, but Allied Wallet has risen and established itself as a successful mainstay in the digital payments industry. Perhaps, Dr. Khawaja has given away some of his trade secrets in this new article, but it is clear that he and Allied Wallet have much more to bring to the table for years to come.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005133/en/

Contacts:

Allied Wallet

A.J. Almeda

E-mail: aalmeda@alliedwallet.com

+1-888-255-1137