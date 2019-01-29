IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced a partnership with ONFIDO, a global leader in Identity Verification, to enhance Digital Identity Verification and Customer Onboarding for Financial Institutions.

Financial institutions have a strong requirement to verify identities when providing trusted services to clients and to comply with regulations (Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering…), but also to fight against fast-growing identity fraud.

Worldwide leader in biometrics and ID document issuance, IDEMIA has joined forces with Onfido to further enhance its Augmented Identity Hub.

Onfido brings its cutting edge expertise and experience in advanced technology including Artificial Intelligence, biometric facial recognition and machine learning.

Instead of driving customers to physical branches, the joint solution helps Financial Institutions to deliver a hassle-free online experience and, therefore, boost customer acquisition and improve operational efficiency. The solution enables to simply verify user's ID and then ensures the person holding the ID is the same person, by comparing the identity document to a selfie.

With built-in global verification capabilities and local partnerships, IDEMIA's Augmented Identity Hub enables remote and self-registration with high confidence in the applicant's identity, through evidence validation, user verification and counter-fraud checks (Anti-Money Laundering, Politically Exposed Person…).

Pierre Barrial, Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA, declares: "We are thrilled to join forces with ONFIDO in order to meet the requirements and needs of our financial institution customers in remote ID Proofing. ONFIDO is a perfect complement to the IDEMIA suite of solutions available to the financial market globally. It contributes to strengthen our position as the partner of choice of Financial Institutions for building security and trust in their digital transformation.

Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-Founder at Onfido declares: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IDEMIA. The alignment of Onfido's identity verification and facial biometrics capabilities with IDEMIA's technology, coupled with their strong presence in Financial Services institutions will deliver unquestionable value for our mutual prospects and customers."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has the ambition to provide a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About Onfido

Onfido verifies the world's identities. We develop AI that sorts true IDs from false, and then compares them against facial biometrics. That's how we help businesses onboard more customers, more securely. Our technology brings more users onto your platform, driving down fraud risk at onboarding and beyond. Recognised as a global leader in machine learning, we're backed by Salesforce and Microsoft.

As a team of 250 technologists spread across 6 countries, we've raised $60m in funding. We power verification for 1,500 customers including, Bitstamp, Revolut and AllState.

www.onfido.com

www.facebook.com/onfido

www.twitter.com/onfido

For further press information or enquiries, please contact press@onfido.com

