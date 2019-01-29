Business Reporter: Digitalisation and People Management - The Algorithm for Business Success

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The successful enterprises of the future will be those that fully integrate the human and technological dimensions.

Even in our digitally enhanced landscape, employees remain the driving forces of the workplace. With increasing competition for people with critical skills, nurturing employee talent whilst embracing the digital transformation is essential.

Implementing digital technology can increase motivation and work performance. For example, cloud-based HR software such as SAP's SuccessFactors, advances the way employees are trained by tracking interaction and providing continuous feedback. Feedback in the form of reward and recognition programmes will also help companies cultivate a culture of personal development whilst retaining top talent.

Although digitalisation has enabled us to work more efficiently, technology still lacks one important characteristic: empathy. Therefore the integration of technology and effective people management is the algorithm for empowering digital leadership. To keep up with the demands of a changing business landscape, organisations will need to foster new ways of working to reflect our digitalised workplace.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Our content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.