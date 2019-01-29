Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Lowland Investment Company: Lowland Investment Company (LWI) invests mainly in UK companies that the managers, James Henderson and Laura Foll at Janus Henderson Investors, believe are undervalued in relation to their long-term growth prospects. The recent stock market volatility has seen P/E valuations fall across the board, and the current portfolio forward P/E multiple of c 11.5x represents a c 6% discount to the benchmark FTSE All-Share index. While LWI remains biased to the smaller end of the market cap spectrum (c 60% of the portfolio is outside the FTSE 100 index), the managers have recently been finding opportunities in some out-of-favour larger companies with attractive yields. LWI has a total return focus, currently yields 4.0% and has grown its total annual dividend at a compound rate of c 10% over the past five years, well ahead of the rate of inflation.ISIN: GB0005368062

