Medical Device Cleaning Market Size Worth $15.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical device cleaning market size is expected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. High adoption of advanced methods and materials to prevent infections in hospitals and increase in the number of hospitals & other healthcare facilities, including clinics, are expected to boost market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Key suggestions from the report:

Semi-critical devices accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout forecast period. High usage and need for repeated sterilization between patients are among the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment

The disinfection segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Introduction of novel and advanced disinfectants is likely to supplement the growth of the segment

Sterilization is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Adoption of advanced sterilization procedures in hospitals is expected to boost the growth of the segment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for advanced medical device reprocessing equipment and materials owing to increasing medical tourism is one of the primary growth drivers in the region.

Read 105 page research report with TOC on "Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technique (Disinfection, Sterilization, Cleaning), By Device (Critical, Semi-Critical, Noncritical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-device-cleaning-market

Other key factors expected to enhance the market growth include strict regulations and guidelines to reduce incidences of hospital-acquired infections coupled with introduction of novel methods & materials for cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing medical devices. Increase in the number of contractual service providers for reprocessing and manufacturers of materials required in these processes is also anticipated to propel the market.

Guidelines and regulation by U.S. FDA play an important role in determining market dynamics. They profile various materials along with their effects in cleaning & disinfecting medical devices and risks associated with them. In addition, they regulate standards of tests for disinfection. Most developing countries follow similar guidelines, especially those in the Asia Pacific region, where medical tourism is booming and primary customers include patients from developed countries.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device cleaning market on the basis of device type, technique, and region:

Medical Device Cleaning Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Noncritical Semi-critical Critical

Medical Device Cleaning Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cleaning Detergents Buffers Chelators Enzymes Others (Lumen cleaning wires) Disinfection Chemical Alcohol Aldehyde Chlorine and Chlorine Compounds Others Metal Ultraviolet Others Sterilization Heat Sterilization Ethylene Dioxide Others

Medical Device Cleaning Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Austria Norway Greece Denmark Spain Belgium Asia Pacific China India Japan Bangladesh South Korea Thailand Malaysia Singapore Australia Sri Lanka Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina MEA South Africa U.A.E Saudi Arabia Qatar Kuwait



Gain access toGrand View Compass,our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Infectious Vaccines Market - Infectious vaccines market is expected to witness a growth of over 12% CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV, Cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer.



Infectious vaccines market is expected to witness a growth of over 12% CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV, Cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer. Beaker Market - Beaker market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to its increasing application scope in laboratory and medical research applications.



Beaker market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to its increasing application scope in laboratory and medical research applications. Hematology Analyzers Market - The global hematology analyzers market is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period owing to the innovations in various areas such as genetic therapies, pharmacogenomics & bleeding disorders.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter