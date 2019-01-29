MobileAudioBooks.com and Studio Igal Rozental Ltd to Produce and Record a New Audiobook Creating a Sub-Genre of Investigative Audiobooks Called 'Grand Theft Audio'

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The book publisher Studio Igal Rozental Ltd and British mobile audiobook publisher MobileAudioBooks.com have agreed to produce and record a new audiobook based on the controversial investigative non-fiction 'Moldova Under Vladimir Plahotniuc: Corruption & Oligarchy' by American political author Aaron Miller.

"At first glance, this book is a highly specialised non-fiction with lots of dry facts, thousands of names, dates, documents, and figures," commented Igal Rozental, the publisher of the original book. "But deep down, it is an exciting and even somewhat romantic story of a modern-day Al Capone's operating on the final frontier of the European Union. However, these days they are not robbing banks, they are stealing whole countries and entire nations."

The audiobook will be recorded in the UK by the top BBC audiobooks producer and director, Alec Reid, using the best professional British actors and narrators.

MobileAudioBooks.com: "We are excited by this new audiobook production. We already have a few classic non-fictions in our rapidly growing collection and they are highly popular worldwide. If successful, 'Moldova Under Vladimir Plahotniuc: Corruption & Oligarchy' will be the first book of a new sub-genre Grand Theft Audio with several non-fictions dedicated to real-life political conspiracies and real-life grandiose corruption."

The book's author Aaron Miller is also very excited about this unexpected development around one of his books. "Normally, my books are sold on Amazon and through specialized book shops to a professional audience of investigative journalists and international law enforcement officials. But this time, it would be listened to by the much broader audience of MobileAudioBooks through their own websites and through their other audiobook channels on P2Ps, iTunes, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Perhaps, eventually, even the film-rights for my books would be of interest to Hollywood film studios."

