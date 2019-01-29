Bipsync Secures $7 Million Growth Investment Led by Edison Partners

Leading fintech investment firms back Bipsync and its category-defining approach to knowledge management for the investment front office

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bipsync, a research platform provider for investment management firms, today announced a $7 million growth investment led by Edison Partners. FINTOP Capital also participated in the round. Proceeds will be used to expand Bipsync's global footprint and accelerate product innovation, customer success initiatives, and sales and marketing operations.

The funding builds on an exceptional growth period at Bipsync, which has seen 3X year-over-year growth in bookings, over 100 percent net revenue retention and expansion into new client markets of Limited Partners and allocators. Bipsync's global client roster now spans the entire investment management industry in asset class and strategy, from fund managers across multi-strategy, long-short equity, private equity and VC, to asset owners, pensions, sovereign wealth funds and top-tier university endowments.

"Bipsync has won the trust of the world's largest and most well-established funds by offering a solution that solves the unique research challenges facing asset managers today," said Jennifer Lee, Vice President at Edison Partners, who led the investment. "The team has turned its domain knowledge in investment management and enterprise software development into a category-defining platform with impressive market uptake. We're excited to partner with Bipsync on their next phase of growth and innovation."

Bipsync is a modern SaaS research platform that powers the end-to-end investment research process for asset managers. It tightly integrates a configurable productivity environment, a flexible and compliant data store for knowledge assets, and powerful process management tools to accelerate decision-making and drive differentiation right across the investment front office. The confluence of rising regulatory requirements, competition for assets and technology modernization is driving funds to reassess their research and knowledge operations for competitive advantage-which has created unprecedented demand for Bipsync's best-of-breed platform.

"This growth investment will enable us to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity in front of us," said Danny Donado, founder and CEO of Bipsync. "Edison Partners and FINTOP immediately aligned with our vision. Beyond the growth capital, they bring a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge and operating expertise to our business. We're thrilled to have the leaders in our field on board as we take the next step in our journey."

Knowledge work is vital but particularly intensive and painful in this industry. Legacy research management systems and informal approaches have long struggled to address the multiple, often conflicting, requirements of investor oversight, regulatory bodies and the productivity needs of investment professionals. Faced with rising data volumes, fragmented systems and siloed processes, the challenge is only intensifying. Bipsync bridges that gap; aligning people, processes and data with an integrated, user-focused productivity environment that also meets the strict data management, operational and compliance needs of the fund. For more information, please visit www.bipsync.com

"Bipsync has built a mission-critical industry platform that is both essential in this day and age, and easy to use. That's a rare combination in this industry and we're excited to work with the team as they further build out their product innovation and market penetration," said Rick Kushel, General Partner at FINTOP.

About Edison Partners

For more than 30 years, Edison Partners has been helping CEOs and their executive teams grow and scale successful companies. The firm's investment team brings extensive investing and operating experience to each investment. Through a unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating centers of excellence, the Edison Director Network, and executive education programs, Edison employs a truly integrated approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses. A team of experts in financial technology, healthcare IT and enterprise solution sectors, Edison targets high-growth companies with $5 to $25 million in revenue; investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts and secondary stock purchases.

Edison's active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners is based in Princeton, NJ and manages more than $1.4 billion in assets throughout the eastern United States.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP Capital, managed by seasoned financial technology operators, invests in B2B service-enabled SaaS and software companies in the FinTech space, and brings real world understanding, networks, experience, and capital to grow those companies. To learn more about FINTOP Capital, visit www.fintopcapital.com.

About Bipsync

Bipsync provides a modern research platform to maximize the productivity of professional investors and asset management firms. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2013 by experienced investors and software developers, the company uses modern technologies and user-centered design to accelerate the entire research process from idea to investment, and identify insights that drive better decisions, faster, for investors and funds. For more information, visit www.bipsync.com

