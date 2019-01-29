ZephyrTel, an ESW Capital software company dedicated to serving the global telecommunications industry, is pleased to announce it has acquired ResponseTek's Telco business with immediate effect.

The acquisition of ResponseTek is part of ZephyrTel's plan to deliver value to telecom businesses worldwide through strategies that surround Business Support Systems (BSS) and the rapid deployment of cloud native solutions.

ResponseTek, a global leader in enterprise Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, drives hardline revenue growth through effective, easy to use and engaging solutions that provide insight and action on how to retain customers, grow share of wallet and add new customers. ResponseTek's product, previously known as 'ResponseTek Listening Platform', will be marketed as 'ResponseTek for Telco' under the ZephyrTel brand. The platform will be taken to market in the same way that other acquired software products in ZephyrTel's portfolio, such as Mobilogy, PeerApp, VoltDelta, Vasona, NewNet Messaging and NewNet Interact, are currently sold.

ZephyrTel CEO, Mike Shinya, commented: "It is a great privilege to add ResponseTek for Telco to our growing cloud product portfolio, a further proof point towards our goal of providing value to telecoms businesses worldwide. We aspire to be a leading partner to Telco companies in their digital transformation and cloud migration programmes, as we continue to acquire and develop new solutions that bring efficiencies and productivity gains to our customers."

ResponseTek for Telco integrates customer experience data and reporting throughout the entire organisation to improve customer satisfaction. As a result, more than 90 percent of ResponseTek's clients have grown their CEM implementations into multi-channel solutions, achieving results that include:

Average Net Promoter Score lift of 6.5 points within the first year

Annual churn reduction between 1 and 5 percent

Feedback response rates of up to 48%

20 times more feedback than traditional survey methods

Customer Satisfaction Score improvements of up to 25%

ZephyrTel is currently serving the telecommunications industry worldwide with software products for retail, infrastructure, mobile, cloud enablement, and customer experience. For more information please visit www.zephyrtel.com

ENDS -

About ResponseTek

ResponseTek, the global leader in action-based Customer Experience Management (CEM) software, connects the voice of over 720 million customers to the brands that service them. ResponseTek's award-winning platform collects real-time customer feedback across every touchpoint, spreads this insight throughout the organisation with role-based reporting, and triggers action alerts to help save at-risk customers. ResponseTek services a global client base with CEM implementations in over 60 countries worldwide.

About ZephyrTel

Launched at the start of 2018, ZephyrTel has rapidly scaled up to reach $70M in revenue in a very short space of time. With more than 5,000 installations and 4,000 engineers in over 50 countries around the world, the firm is today installed in 75% of the leading telco carrier brands and continuously extending its telco product range. ZephyrTel is currently serving the telecommunications industry worldwide with software products for retail, infrastructure, mobile, cloud, and customer experience. More information is available at www.zephyrtel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005095/en/

Contacts:

ZephyrTel

For further information please email:

Mike Shinya, CEO mike.shinya@zephyrtel.com

Ali Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer, ali.perkins@zephyrtel.com

Paula Elliott, Managing Director, C8 Consulting paula@c8consulting.co.uk