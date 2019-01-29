Consumers Become More Serious About Combating Skin Cancer

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

When it comes to skincare, there's always a new trend or product hitting the market. But when asking the experts the most obvious reply is to wear sunscreen. Protecting skin with SPF is the ultimate trick in wrinkle prevention, as well as for preventing the more serious side effects from sun damage such as multiple levels of skin cancers. Consumers worldwide have become more careful that our parents and grandparents were regarding exposure to the sun. Used to be that a suntan was a sign of wealth and health… We used to buy ointments that made us darker faster… now, we still want that tan but we also want to maintain our health at the same time. One industry publication put it this way: "Time to put on the aviators! The global sun care market is positively red-hot and set to expand at a 5.8% CAGR, rising to a total worth of $24.9 billion USD by 2024. This explosive market growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness around the importance of sun protection, the booming demand for more and more natural and organic sun care products, and increased skin cancer rates around the globe." Active companies in the markets this week include The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY).

Sun care, specifically sun protection products, is set to seriously light the market on fire for the next few years - and provide serious skin protection to millions of consumers around the globe. "Sunscreen used to be seen as something slapped on before a day at the beach. But, in today's skincare obsessed climate, sunscreen is no longer seen as a forgettable afterthought, like flossing or something only used occasionally, on long days spent outdoors. Now, sunscreen is by consumers everywhere as a vital part of any skincare regime that's pulling its weight. Today, sunscreen is seen as a product that should be used on the face, neck, hands, or any exposed body parts every single day. This shift in vigilance against the potentially damaging effects of the sun's golden rays can be attributed to several factors.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCPK:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: Yield Growth Corp announces completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant tests on human subjects to evaluate the effectiveness of Urban Juve's proprietary sunscreen formula by determining a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) on human skin of 31.SPF Factor 31 established for Urban Juve's Sunscreen

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, SPF 30 product blocks 97% of UVB rays. Both the American Academy of Dermatology and the Canadian Dermatology Association advise using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Urban Juve's sunscreen formula also passed the FDA broad spectrum test. Sunscreen products that pass the FDA broad spectrum test are allowed to be labeled as "Broad Spectrum", meaning they protect against both UVA and UVB rays. According to the FDA, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Current estimates are that one in five Americans are at risk of developing skin cancer in their lifetime. Exposure to natural and artificial ultraviolet (UV) light has a direct impact on a person's risk of developing skin cancer - despite age or skin type.

Yield Growth subsidiary Urban Juve's sunscreen contains natural ingredients and is free of petrochemicals, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates and parabens. Yield Growth subsidiary UJ Topicals has the rights to infuse this sunscreen formula with Cannabidiol (CBD).Read this and more news for The Yield Growth Corp. at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) this week announced the receipt of the official Type A meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received for the oliceridine New Drug Application (NDA). FDA has agreed that the Company's current safety database will support labeling at a maximum daily dose of 27 mg.

FDA also has agreed that the Company can conduct a study in healthy volunteers to collect the requested QT interval data and that the study should include placebo- and positive-control arms. The Company intends to submit a detailed protocol and analysis plan to FDA shortly and, following receipt of FDA feedback, anticipates initiating this study in the first half of this year. The Company is not required to provide any additional efficacy data to resubmit the oliceridine NDA.

"We are encouraged by the productive discussion with FDA, which we believe has provided a path to resubmit the oliceridine NDA," said Carrie L. Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to our mission of ensuring access to safe and effective treatment options for hospital patients who require an IV opioid to manage their moderate to severe acute pain."

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) and its subsidiary Genexosome Technologies announced this week the discovery and development of the world's first saliva-based exosomal microRNA biomarker, miR-185, as a dual diagnostic and therapeutic target for oral cancer.

Oral leukoplakia, with a prevalence of 2% affecting the worldwide population, is a pre-cancerous lesion that confers increased risk for the development of oral cancer. Previously, there had been no reliable methodology to predict the progression from oral leukoplakia to malignant oral cancer. In collaboration with Beijing Stomatological Hospital affiliated with the Capital Medical University in China, Avalon and Genexosome Technologies have completed a clinical study and revealed miR185 as a novel saliva-based exosomal biomarker with strong correlation and predictive value for malignant transformation from oral leukoplakia to oral cancer. In a subsequent study, the companies further demonstrated that topical application of exosomes released from genetically modified human stem cells with increased expression levels of miR-185 can remarkably deter the progression of pre-malignant oral leukoplakia to form oral cancer. This study has been accepted as poster presentation at the upcoming 2019 Annual Meeting of International Society of Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV).

The Company also announced the publication of a PCT patent application covering a method for preventing and treating oral cancer with extracellular vesicles (exosomes) carrying miR-185 (Publication No. WO 2018/205978). This PCT application allows Avalon and Genexosome Technologies to file patent applications and seek protection in most major national and regional markets throughout the world.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) recently brought life and laboratory together as it turned the spotlight on six new, connected products designed to improve everyday life at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). For the first time, P&G executives took the stage at the world's preeminent showcase for global innovation and shared how the company is leveraging cutting edge technologies to develop new products and enhance everyday experiences for consumers around the world. Some of the featured products and services include:

SK-II's Future X Smart Store, transforming beauty retail shopping with facial recognition and gesture-driven "phygital" experiences, augmented by SK-II's proprietary skin science and diagnostics.

Olay's Skin Advisor platform, which uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized skincare analysis and recommendations by analyzing selfies and a short questionnaire.

Opté Precision Skincare System combines camera optics, proprietary algorithms, printing technology and skincare in one device that scans the skin, detects hyperpigmentation and applies corrective serum with precision application to reveal the natural beauty of skin.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY). On January 9, 2019 the company announced the results of a dose-finding pharmacokinetic (PK) study (INS015-18-124) of its epinephrine nasal spray. These results identified a dose that showed a PK profile similar to that of intramuscular injection of EpiPen (0.3 mg) and Adrenalin (0.5 mg), both of which are treatments for anaphylaxis, an acute, life-threatening allergic reaction.

The dose-finding PK study, INS015-18-124, was a single-dose, open-label, randomized, four-treatment, four-way crossover study to assess the pharmacokinetics of two doses of epinephrine nasal spray and two reference products, EpiPen (0.3 mg) and Adrenalin (0.5 mg) in 49 healthy volunteers.

Additionally, as reported previously, the proof-of-concept PK study (INS015-17-112), demonstrated rapid drug absorption through the nasal mucosa and similar bioavailability to that of an intramuscular injection of EpiPen (0.3mg) in nasal allergen challenged subjects.

