XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Supports 34 Community Food Banks in the UK

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 29, 2019- Employees of XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, spearheaded a food drive in the UK this holiday season that stocked 34 food banks with more than four tons of food. Over 7,500 XPO employees supported the campaign by collecting or donating food, raising funds or volunteering at local food banks-setting a new milestone for the company's annual United in Giving campaign.

"These donations are vital to the local families and individuals who depend on us," said Emma Coates, administrative assistant for Elim Church and The Manna House Charity, Tamworth Food Banks in Tamworth, UK. "The overwhelming number of donations we received from XPO meant that we were able to be particularly generous with food distributions during the holiday season. Even now, our warehouses are full as we enter the new year."

The campaign hit close to home for XPO employees at the Bradford, West Yorkshire logistics site. Before joining XPO, Bradford warehouse operative James depended on the local food bank after his wife became sick three years ago and he stayed home to take care of their children. "We fell behind on payments and had to choose between putting food on the table and keeping the heating on. Today my family is healthy, and I have a job at XPO," James said. "I know how hard it can be when you need to feed your family, so I'm proud to see my colleagues supporting food banks."

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, "James' story shows what a huge difference we can make in someone's life by giving back. Every one of us at XPO is inspired by our UK colleagues' remarkable efforts and how they rallied together to help people in need in their community."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees.

