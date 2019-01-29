Executive View Report lauds PrivX as a unique alternative to standard password vaulting and session management approaches

SSH.COM today announced that global analyst company KuppingerCole has offered a strong endorsement for SSH.COM's PrivX cloud access management solution in its newly released Executive View Report. The report has identified PrivX as a unique alternative to standard password vaulting and session management approaches, as the solution can act as both a replacement of other Privileged Access Management (PAM) approaches and a complementary technology that is used for specific PAM requirements, particularly in agile IT environments such as DevOps environments.

As noted in the Executive Review Report, traditional PAM approaches that are focused on managing every server and the privileged access to these servers in a static way, tend to fail in today's dynamic IT and DevOps environments. The report details how PrivX's use of ephemeral certificates for session protection as an innovation in PAM removes the need for managing passwords and other credentials in vaults and lets the users concentrate on session access and monitoring. PrivX also removes the need to install agents on clients and servers. Overall, the concept of PrivX leads to very short deployment times.

KuppingerCole Founder and Principal Analyst Martin Kuppinger noted in the report: "The PrivX tool focuses on managing access to privileged sessions and control about these sessions in a lean, scalable way that works well for today's agile environments."

Other capabilities of PrivX that were called out as strengths in KuppingerCole's report include:

Efficient approach on managing access to hosts via SSH and RDP sessions

Avoids the effort of managing credentials for privileged accounts by relying on short-lived credentials

Central management of privileged access via roles and policies

High scalability and support for load-balancing

Support for cloud and DevOps environments

Integrates with common user directories with integration into identity services via OpenID Connect

Supports session recording and audit logging, including SIEM integration

Access the Full Report and More Information

For a complimentary copy of the report, please visit: https://info.ssh.com/privx_kuppingercole

To download the PrivX datasheet, please visit https://info.ssh.com/privx_datasheet

To schedule a PrivX demo, please visit https://info.ssh.com/privx_demo_request

For a more information on PrivX, please visit https://www.ssh.com/products/privx

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visitwww.ssh.com

