Carbon Black Market to Reach $16.15 Billion in 2022, Says Beroe Inc

The global market for carbon black is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 - 4 percent until 2022, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The market for carbon black is mainly driven by the tire industry in Asia and specialty carbon black industry across the globe.

The U.S. carbon black producers profited from the tire plants expansion in regions such as Mexico, which resulted in an increase in the export volume, and a growth of 4 - 5 percent is expected from this sector. Producers in regions such as Russia, China, and Europe are actively seeking export in order to offset the surplus supply prevailing in the regions. Moreover, for the regions such as Russia and China, there is a lack of heavy oil-based feedstock; thus they import carbon black from other regions such as the U.S.

There are a considerable number of substitutes of carbon black and many companies are on the look-out for commercializing such products. These products are costlier than carbon black; therefore, producers have started investing in large projects to commercialize these products on a great scale. In the long run, the availability of substitutes would be high, which would be a threat to the carbon black industry.

Globally, companies such as Cabot and Aditya Birla are setting up plants in Asia to take advantage of the increase in demand in the region by utilizing the coal-based carbon black feedstock advantage. Furthermore, western producers have low operational cost due to their better process technology, which gives them a 35 percent reduced input cost than the Asian players.

Key Findings:

The plastics industry is expected to have high growth rate until 2022, as carbon black products are more economical and physically suitable to use. This would indirectly provide 4 - 5 percent of the growth in the carbon market industry from this sector for the next five years.

Specialty carbon black finds wide use as carburizers for such products as tungsten carbide and high purity silicon carbide, and as reducing agents for the production of high purity metals such as solar grade silicon.

The production cost of carbon black is lowest in Asia due to the availability of cheap feedstock and low labor rates. Feedstock holds nearly 60 percent share in the cost structure of carbon black production.

due to the availability of cheap feedstock and low labor rates. Feedstock holds nearly 60 percent share in the cost structure of carbon black production. About 0.91 MMT of carbon black capacity is expected to be added to the global production base by 2022. Other than Russia , all the other capacities are concentrated primarily in the developing regions.

, all the other capacities are concentrated primarily in the developing regions. Cheaper raw materials, low labor tariffs, and lenient environmental regulations also support the shift in carbon black production to Asia .

. Precipitated silica is the most widely used substitute replacing nearly 20 percent of carbon black to make a 'green tire'.

