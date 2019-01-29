Lief Organics Convenes 1st Annual Executive Board of Advisors Retreat

Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D, President of the Natural Products Association (NPA), is a Featured Speaker

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Lief Organics, a full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, convened its 1st Leadership Retreat recently to review and discuss its vision, mission and values for 2019 and beyond. The Board, executives and key managers gathered to assess the company's goals and strategies and ensure that they are consistent with the direction of the dietary supplement industry. The company reaffirmed its commitment to adding value to its clients, consumers, shareholders and the industry.

Adel Villalobos, Founder and CEO of Lief Organics, commented on the event, 'It is of the utmost importance that Lief continues to provide leadership in both the innovation and integrity of the industry and we take pride in ensuring that both Lief and our clients are contributors to the overall quality and health of our industry.'

Villalobos continued, 'It was also an honor to have Dr. Fabricant participate in our retreat. He is an influential leader and has been driving positive change in the industry for a decade.'

The company announced that it has accepted the invitation to join the Board of Directors of the Supplement Safety & Compliance Initiative (SSCI), in part based on Dr. Fabricant's discussion of the Initiative at the meeting. SSCI is a retailer-driven, non-profit initiative providing global dietary supplement safety and compliance benchmarks.

'Lief's position in the industry will add a much-needed perspective as a member of the board,' noted Villalobos. 'We hope to contribute as a key member of the existing group of companies that include GNC, Walmart, Now Foods and IVC,' he added.

Daniel Fabricant, PhD., President of the National Products Association (NPA) was a featured speaker. Among the subjects he discussed was the Supplement Safety & Compliance Initiative, a global dietary supplement benchmark. Please visit www.SSCIGlobal.org.

Commenting on his participation at the retreat, Dr. Fabricant said, 'Excited to have Adel and the wonderful team at Lief involved as leaders in the SSCI process. Lief and other industry leaders recognize the importance of driving the industry forward by ensuring quality and safety throughout the supply chain and ultimately to the most important piece of the chain, the consumer. We look forward to working with Lief and all the companies actively participating in SSCI in delivering equivalence and convergence between effective quality and safety management systems, eliminating redundancy and improving operational efficiency, and providing a platform for continuous improvement through collaboration, knowledge exchange and networking.'

