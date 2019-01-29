EastWest BioScience Group: EastWest Bioscience Ships its First Natural Pet Science Brand of Hemp and Cricket Treats to Mondou, Quebec's Largest Pet Store Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX.V: EAST) announces its initial shipment this week of its premium pet brand Natural Pet Science available for purchase at Mondou, Quebec's largest pet retail chain. Mondou is an important part of Eastwest's overall sales strategy to expand its retail distribution across Canada and into Quebec, Canada's second largest province. As per the purchase agreement between EastWest and Mondou, Natural Pet Science's unique hemp and cricket focused pet treats will be available in select store locations within the retailer's 67 store fronts in the French-Canadian province. The Company is excited to work with Mondou, a leading retailer in the pet market industry, and hopes that this partnership will continue to boost the Company's profile across Canada.

Mondou is the leader in the distribution of products, services and accessories for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds in Canada. For 80 years, the retail chain has grown into a pet care industry stalwart and currently has 67 stores throughout Quebec. Mondou also runs a major distribution center based in Anjou, Quebec, and a very successful on-line platform.

"We are thrilled to have our hemp and cricket pet treats ready for purchase in Quebec and through such a trusted, pet mega-retailer like Mondou." says Rodney Gelineau, EastWest Bioscience CEO and co-founder. "Mondou is one of the biggest players in the pet market in Canada. This is part of our execution plan for continued expansion to all corners of Canada reaching customers everywhere in the country, and this deal with Mondou is another great step towards achieving that goal."

The Company's hemp-based pet treat products under company brand "Natural Pet Science" are set to be released in select Mondou stores in time for the holidays.

About Mondou

Founded in 1938 by Joseph Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Canadian leader in the distribution of products, services and accessories for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Guided by its mission to share their expertise and passion for animals with pet owners, Mondou now has 67 stores throughout Quebec, as well as a major distribution centre. At Mondou, dogs, cats and small pets will find a wide-range of services, including a full-range of well balanced, nourishing foods and a wide selection of safe pet accessories, free services at many Mondou stores, such as a doggy wash station, pet scale, claw clipping and carry-out service, and a fully equipped e-commerce website.

About Natural Pet Science

Natural Pet Science is a hemp-based pet brand producing, manufacturing and distributing premium health products for cats and dogs. The brand continues to innovate and produce high-quality hemp-based alternatives to support the preventive care of pets. For more information on Natural Pet Science, please visit www.naturalpetscience.com .

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers nutraceutical manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods and sells them through national distributors such as Mondou and Purity Distributors, as well as Eastwest's own 27 Sangster's branded retail stores, one of Canada's oldest and most respected natural health chains. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE GROUP

"Rodney Gelineau"

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

