SafeCharge Partners With Mazooma to Enable Local US Payment Options for Gaming Operators

The collaboration makes ACH payments, the US popular online bank transfer option, available for SafeCharge customers ready to enter the newly-regulated US market

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, is cementing its US expansion by offering real-time ACH payments in partnership with Mazooma - the trusted source for verified bank payments in online sports betting and iGaming. Through Mazooma's eCheck Select Payment Technology, SafeCharge aims to support both its US customers and its international customers wanting to roll out in the region.

eCheck Select verifies bank-level data in real-time, including customer identification and account information. At the time of transaction, eCheck Select confirms a person's account balance and processes the payment or terminates it if there are insufficient funds.

"We're pleased to make our ACH technology available via the SafeCharge Payments Engine," said Jamie MacKay, CEO, Mazooma. "With eCheck Select, iGaming operators entering the newly-regulated US market can offer players in the US a positive gaming experience."

Following a successful expansion across US and Asian markets in 2018 - with the most recent opening of a new office in China earlier this month - SafeCharge is rapidly consolidating its global presence to support local merchants operating across borders. With one of the largest portfolios of local payment methods and card acquiring options, SafeCharge Payment Engine is enabling merchants to take back control of their payment processing capabilities securely and effectively on a global scale.

"The US is one of the largest markets in the world. There's a growing requirement from both customers and businesses to enable seamless local payment acceptance, boosting conversion. By making eCheck Select available to provide real time ACH payments, we aim to support our customers successfully expanding into the US, further enhancing our innovative omnichannel Payments Engine designed to maximize payment conversions," said David Avgi, CEO, SafeCharge.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014.

For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/

About Mazooma

Mazooma, Inc. is an innovative financial technology company that enables licensed online gaming merchants in regulated U.S. markets access to the banking system for reliable and secure consumer financial data intelligence and payment processing. Since launching its first product in 2009, Mazooma's patented online banking verification technology has been used by millions of consumers and can be found on the checkout of every regulated iGaming operator in the country.

