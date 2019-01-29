Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading innovator of software-defined network processing and security solutions on programmable hardware, today introduced its ENET vRouter network appliance, enabling 100Gbps routing functionality in inexpensive commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. It is ideal for communications service providers, internet service providers, and enterprise data center administrators designing next-generation programmable networks.

The ENET vRouter combines Ethernity's comprehensive embedded vRouter software with its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC and cost-efficient COTS servers to deliver a carrier-grade switch/router appliance, thereby utilizing existing investment in data center hardware. By simply plugging Ethernity's solution into COTS servers, operators and network administrators can avoid heavy investment in purchasing rigid proprietary router equipment and gain an all-programmable switch/router platform.

Moreover, Ethernity's FPGA-based data plane acceleration within the ENET vRouter appliance fully offloads networking and security functions from the server CPUs, which are better appropriated to the control plane. This not only offers enhanced networking performance, but also optimizes CPU utilization by freeing the server CPUs to handle user applications.

"Ethernity's vRouter network appliance is the first product that integrates server-based carrier-grade switch-router functionality with FPGA acceleration into a COTS x86 platform," said Eugene Zetserov, Vice President of Product Marketing at Ethernity Networks. "It reflects Ethernity's strategy to integrate comprehensive network software with FPGA hardware acceleration in a single solution."

The ENET vRouter network appliance is available in two convenient ordering options: Ethernity vRouter software and a pluggable ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC, for installation in third-party COTS servers, and a ready-to-use turnkey appliance that includes a server with the vRouter software and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC installed. The ENET vRouter is currently under evaluation by multiple potential Asian customers.

To see a demo of the ENET vRouter, please meet us at the IMA Pavilion 2E50 in Hall 2 of the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, February 25-28. For further information, please visit our website.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative software-defined networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ported onto any FPGA, Ethernity's software offers complete data layer processing with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual functions to optimize your network. Our ACE-NIC smart network adapters, ENET SoCs, and turnkey network appliances offer best-in-class all-programmable platforms for the telecom, cloud service provider, and enterprise markets. We offer our customers complete solutions that quickly adapt to their changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of edge computing, 5G, IoT, and NFV.

