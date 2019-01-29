The Wi Hâche Ouatom project is the first of its kind in the southwest Pacific French overseas territory. The facility is 51% owned by Enercal Energies Nouvelles and 49% by Promosud, both of which are based in the archipelago.New Caledonia-based developer Enercal Energies Nouvelles and local development agency Promosud have announced the commissioning of the 10 MW/7 MWh Wi Hâche Ouatom solar-plus-storage power plant in Ouatom, in the southern province of the archipelago. The project, 51% owned by Enercal Energies Nouvelles and 49% by Promosud, is providing power to the local network, operated by ...

