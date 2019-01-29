Valneva CEO Interview - Group Strategy (video)

PARIS, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Valneva is a leading European biotech company specialized in innovative vaccines. Thomas Lingelbach, President & CEO of Valneva, comments on the Group's strategy.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO/JESPECT indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 500 employees. More information is available at http://www.valneva.com .