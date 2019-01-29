The global ear infection treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005586/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global ear infection treatment market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Depending on the part of the ear infected, it is classified as acute otitis externa (AOE), otitis media with effusion (OME), and acute otitis media (AOM). These infections are caused due to various risk factors such as bacteria, viral cold or flu season, injury to the ear, and cigarette smoke. Exposure to cigarette smoke can result in an increased occurrence of AOM. Such high-risk factors significantly increase the chances of ear infections, driving the global ear infection treatment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, raising funds for research on ear infections will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ear infection treatment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global ear infection treatment market: Raising funds for research on ear infections

Advances in surgical treatment and diagnostic techniques have a substantial impact on the global ear infection treatment market. However, the high cost of surgery is a significant challenge to the ear infection treatment, which reduces patient adherence. Many government and non-government organizations and several companies are providing funding as well as clinical assistance for the research on treatment of various ear infections.

"With the increasing inclination toward health consciousness, the awareness about ear infections is rising since the past few years. Various organizations and companies are organizing several programs and events for increasing awareness among people about the seriousness of ear infections," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ear infection treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ear infection treatment market by type (middle ear infection, outer ear infection, and inner ear infection) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).

North Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 35%, followed by Europe, Asia, ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005586/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com