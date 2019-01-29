Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Jan-2019 / 14:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Gary Elden Alex Smith Justin Hughes 2. Reason for the notification a) CEO Position/status CFO COO b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares of 1p the financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Vesting of 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan transaction ("LTIP"), sold enough shares to cover tax liabilities and retained remaining shares. c) Price(s) and Names Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Gary Elden 274.02p 21,055 Alex Smith 274.02p 15,876 Justin Hughes 274.02p 4,238 Gary Elden retained 23,629 shares Alex Smth retained 17,818 shares Justin Hughes retained 14,976 shares d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 28/01/19 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 7284 EQS News ID: 770589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

