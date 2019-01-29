Two Emirati developers are celebrating landmark deals with a commercial and industrial focus as Yellow Door Energy secures $65 million to expand operations into new markets and Adenium - one of Yellow Door's backers - prepares to operate the region's first industrial self-consumption and net metering project.With business playing an increasingly prominent role in driving solar power adoption, news has broken of two financing deals in Dubai which are focused on commercial and industrial (C&I) markets. Emirati solar developer Yellow Door Energy has closed a $65 million financing round to expand ...

