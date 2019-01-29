Enables simple solution scalability to large and complex meeting spaces

QSC is excited to announce a collaboration with Google Cloud that allows Hangouts Meet hardware users to easily extend their video conference experience to larger, more complex meeting environments by taking advantage of the audio processing from the award-winning Q-SYS Ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, the Q-SYS Core 110f processor is now certified for Hangouts Meet hardware solutions. This allows installers to integrate audio from Q-SYS Core 110f to Hangouts Meet hardware via a simple USB connection, giving it access to class-leading I/O count, software-based acoustic echo cancelation, room combining, and advanced EQ capabilities.

"The flexibility of the Q-SYS Ecosystem is unlike anything on the market, and its IT-based design allows it to easily integrate with just about any of the latest meeting room technology, including popular web conference applications like Hangouts Meet," says Greg Mattson, QSC Product Manager for Q-SYS Control. "Our work with Q-SYS and Hangouts Meet hardware is helping enterprises translate the ease and reliability of soft codec conferencing into these larger, challenging spaces like in open spaces for tech talks and extra-large meeting spaces. In addition, we are actively working on additional collaborations with Google Cloud to certify additional components of the Q-SYS audio, video, and control ecosystem that would further enrich the collaboration experience for Hangouts Meet in the future."

At ISE 2019 in Amsterdam, QSC will showcase how Hangouts Meet hardware audio integrates with the Q-SYS Ecosystem at its stand 7-R200. For more information on QSC events at ISE, please visit: www.qsc.com/ise2019.

To learn more about how Q-SYS enables Hangouts Meet hardware in larger spaces, please visit: www.qsc.com/google.

