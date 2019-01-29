Frankfurt (ots) - Following its successful debut last year, the German Excellence Prize for outstanding achievements in business was awarded for the second time in Frankfurt. creditshelf, the designer of digital SME financing in Germany, was awarded first place in the category Brand and Image for its excellent 360° communication. "I am impressed by the great shape that German companies are in. They are future-oriented, have innovative ideas and the courage to realize their potential," summarizes the former Minister of Economics and Labor and Minister President Wolfgang Clement, sponsor of the German Excellence Award.



"We design SME financing: simple, fast and innovative. And our marketing and communications activities are exactly the same," says Dr. Daniel Bartsch, board member and founding partner of creditshelf, excited about the award. For example, for the "creditshelf Financing Monitor", the digital SME financer, together with the TU Darmstadt, surveys 200 financial decision-makers from the German SME sector every year. Additionally, since last year the Frankfurt-based Fintech has been publishing the "creditshelf magazin" (Circulation: 100,000 copies) in order to inform companies, investors and consultants in their respective situations and to provide them with a wealth of information on modern SME financing.



"We won in the category Brand and Image, which honours us very much as a company founded in 2014. After all, excellence is always a bit better than good and you can't achieve more as a brand or image," says Dr. Mark Währisch, CEO of creditshelf. "As the only Fintech on the German stock exchange, we are delighted to receive this recognition", adds Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO and founding partner of creditshelf.



The German Institute for Service Quality (DISQ), the DUB UNTERNEHMER magazine and, since this year, the news channel n-tv have presented the German Excellence Prize, which honours the achievements of German companies and the people behind them. The prize is awarded to companies, start-ups, agencies and entrepreneurs who have produced excellent products, services, campaigns or initiatives. The winners were chosen by a jury of independent representatives from business, media and science (https://deutscherexzellenzpreis.de/Jury).



Video: German Excellence Award 2019 - How creditshelf communicates! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVTF1MjP9cQ



The Initiators:



German Institute for Service Quality (DISQ)



The market research institute pursues the goal of improving service in Germany. DISQ has been carrying out competitive analyses on behalf of various media since 2006. From the customer's perspective, these analyses show who is leading in terms of service. In this way, the institute ensures greater transparency in the selection of the best - from banks to insurance companies, DIY stores to restaurants, telecommunications providers to Internet shops.



DUB-UNTERNEHMER-Magazin



The leading medium for digital transformation distributes a total circulation of more than 250,000 copies at kiosks, as in-flight copies at German airports and as a attachment to "Handelsblatt" and "Wirtschaftswoche", reaching around 900,000 readers per issue. Other partner media are "Welt am Sonntag" and the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung".



News channel n-tv



Since 1992, n-tv has been offering its viewers the latest news from politics, business, sport and society around the clock. n-tv is Germany's first news channel. With a cross-platform news offering and the largest share of business on TV, n-tv is one of the most important news and business brands in Germany. This is why more than five million viewers a day tune in to n-tv and around 12 million visitors use the digital services every month.



About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com



creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany arranging loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, creditshelf positions itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans funded by investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to arrange loans enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors access to SME financing opportunities. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, the analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, the provision of credit scoring as well as risk adjusted loan pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.



Daily news from creditshelf on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creditshelf/ Twitter https://twitter.com/creditshelf LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5317762/ and Xing https://www.xing.com/xbp/pages/creditshelf-ag



Originaltext: creditshelf digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/118656 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_118656.rss2



Further information: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Birgit Hass Leiterin Marketing und Kommunikation Mainzer Landstraße 33a 60329 Frankfurt +49 (0)69 348 77 240 birgit.hass@creditshelf.com www.creditshelf.com



Press and Public Relations: Thöring & Stuhr Partnerschaft für Kommunikationsberatung Arne Stuhr Geschäftsführer Mittelweg 142 20148 Hamburg Tel: +49 40 207 6969 83 Mobil: +49 177 3055 194 arne.stuhr@corpnewsmedia.de



Investor Relations: cometis AG Maximilian Franz Unter den Eichen 7 65195 Wiesbaden Tel: +49 611 - 20 585 5-22 franz@cometis.de www.cometis.de