Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global testicular cancer drugs market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This testicular cancer drugs market analysis report segments the market by type (non-seminoma and seminoma) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global testicular cancer drugs market size will grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2019-2023. The market has been witnessing advances in diagnostic methods for testicular cancer. SALL4 reactivation is a suitable diagnostic method for testicular cancer. Further staging is another test, which is performed to determine the extent of spread of cancer to other parts of the body. There are other methods, which are used for the diagnosis of testicular cancer, including ultrasound and biopsy. The availability of diagnostic methods for testicular cancer is anticipated to boost the testicular cancer drugs market.

Availability of combination therapies

Combined drug therapy is more effective when compared with single-drug therapy, and it has been witnessed that the survival rate in patients with testicular cancer increased enormously with the use of combination therapies. The researchers have been concentrating on the development of new combination therapies owing to their effectiveness in treating testicular cancer. The treatment of stage IIA seminomas and stage IIB seminomas can be done using either four cycles of etoposide, ifosfamide, and cisplatin or three cycles of bleomycin, etoposide, and cisplatin. The researchers are focused on the development of new combination therapies because of their effectiveness in treating testicular cancer.

"North America and Europe are expected to grow at a faster rate than the global CAGR over the next five years. The factors that are promoting the growth of the market in these regions are the rise in prevalence of testicular cancer and initiatives by several organizations to increase awareness and educate the public about the disease," says an analyst at Technavio.

The prevalence of testicular cancer has increased across the globe. Testicular cancer is prevalent in men that have an undescended testicle, abnormal testicle development, and a family history of cancer. This high prevalence of testicular cancer can be attributed to environmental pollutants. Additionally, estrogenic activity results in hormonal disruption and is responsible for the gradually increasing incidence of testicular cancer. Thus, there is an increased need for initiatives to raise awareness regarding testicular cancer, which will further boost the growth of testicular cancer drugs market.

This testicular cancer drugs industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several testicular cancer drugs products manufacturers including

Baxter

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

