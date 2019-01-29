Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has settled an aggregate of $12,000 of indebtedness of the Company with an arm's length creditor through the issuance of an aggregate 80,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Shares.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

