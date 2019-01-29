The "Heavy-duty Trucks Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe will register a CAGR of about 3% by 2023.
Adoption of autonomous technologies in HD trucks to drive growth in the market
Electrification of vehicles has always complemented the technological advancement of autonomous vehicles. This is mainly because many technologies are commonly used in both the EVs and autonomous vehicles. For instance, unlike conventional HD trucks, electric HD trucks are lighter and easy to control using autonomous technology due to a limited number of moving parts.
Increasing demand for HD trucks in Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the adoption of HD trucks in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in manufacturing activities and improvement in road infrastructure are driving the demand for HD trucks in Eastern European countries.
High cost associated with HD trucks
The HD truck manufacturing is a capital-intensive process for truck manufacturers. Components such as braking systems, suspension systems, and hauling and steering cylinders require a high level of precision during the manufacturing process, which increases the manufacturing costs. An increase in the price of the raw materials has resulted in a subsequent increase in the manufacturing cost of trucks.
Key Players
- AB Volvo
- CNH Industrial
- Daimler
- Navistar
- PACCAR
- Volkswagen
