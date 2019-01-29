The "Heavy-duty Trucks Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe will register a CAGR of about 3% by 2023.

Adoption of autonomous technologies in HD trucks to drive growth in the market

Electrification of vehicles has always complemented the technological advancement of autonomous vehicles. This is mainly because many technologies are commonly used in both the EVs and autonomous vehicles. For instance, unlike conventional HD trucks, electric HD trucks are lighter and easy to control using autonomous technology due to a limited number of moving parts.

Increasing demand for HD trucks in Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the adoption of HD trucks in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in manufacturing activities and improvement in road infrastructure are driving the demand for HD trucks in Eastern European countries.

High cost associated with HD trucks

The HD truck manufacturing is a capital-intensive process for truck manufacturers. Components such as braking systems, suspension systems, and hauling and steering cylinders require a high level of precision during the manufacturing process, which increases the manufacturing costs. An increase in the price of the raw materials has resulted in a subsequent increase in the manufacturing cost of trucks.

Key Players

AB Volvo

CNH Industrial

Daimler

Navistar

PACCAR

Volkswagen

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Comparison by type

HD trucks from 3.5 to 16 tonnes Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HD trucks over 16 tonnes Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2018-2023

France Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

